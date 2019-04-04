[ Read: Beware the Medusavirus ]

Stough’s colleagues managed to sequence DNA from the giant virus found in Lake Ontario, which was given the the far less colorful name CpV-BQ2. As far as Stough knew, they were sequencing pure DNA from CpV-BQ2 viruses. But an oddity in the data made him realize he was also looking at three completely new virophages. In particular, they had similarities to a virophage that parasitizes another giant virus called CroV.

Suttle had unknowingly isolated CroV at least as far back as 1995. It would be another decade before other scientists realized that giant viruses even existed, and his lab spent years trying to study CroV. Over the years, he would start a student on the project. They would defrost the sample from storage. The CroV would grow and then mysteriously stop growing. “A couple years later, someone would come along to try again,” Suttle says. It wasn’t until DNA-sequencing technology improved and Matthias Fischer joined the lab that they finally figured out what was going on: Their samples also contained a virophage that was “killing” the giant virus. Freezing destroyed most of the virophages, but each time someone took the giant viruses out of the freezer and grew them in the lab, the virophages would start replicating and attacking the giant viruses. Suttle and Fischer published a paper describing all this in 2011.

The virophages that Suttle found could also explain the origin of another strange genetic phenomenon. Transposons, or “jumping genes,” are DNA sequences that can move around the genomes of living organisms. The DNA sequences of the virophage that Suttle and Fisher found were similar to those of a certain type of transposon called Polintons. Virophages are now known to infect giant viruses, which in turn infect host cells such as algae or amoebas. Suttle and Fisher hypothesized that this might have gone one step further in the past: Ancient virophages might have become part of the host cell over time as part of a mutually beneficial arrangement—the virophages killed attacking giant viruses for the host and got a safe place to hang out. Eventually, those virophages became transposons.

[ Read: Brain cells share information with virus-like capsules ]

The Three Stooges virophages that Stough described from Lake Ontario are genetically similar to these Polinton transposons, too. He didn’t physically observe any virus particles. But it’s possible, he says, that the three virophages are somehow hiding out inside the giant virus CpV-BQ2.

Stough did also trawl through more sequencing data from Lake Erie and Lake Tai in China. He found evidence of virophages in Lake Tai halfway across the world from North America. What’s more, he looked at not just DNA but also RNA, which is only present if the virophages are replicating, which it appears they are. Bernard La Scola, a virologist at Aix-Marseille Université, says that giant viruses and virophages are not uncommon in sequencing data from different environments. “Probably giant viruses and virophages are very common and present in all environments, everywhere,” he says. Until recently, we just didn’t know to look for them.