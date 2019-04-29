O’Rourke nearly doubled his campaign’s policy content with the proposal. His new climate plan runs to more than 2,500 words. There’s only one page of his website devoted to policy, and it’s roughly 3,100 words long.

On his first day in office, he says, he would reverse all of Trump’s climate orders, rejoin the Paris Agreement, and order the Environmental Protection Agency to restrict air pollution from power plants and car tailpipes again. (This would make carbon pollution more expensive.) He also promise a new $200-billion R&D program to study new zero-carbon energy and industry. (This would seek to make clean energy cheap.) And he would ask Congress to cut tax breaks for oil companies, using the resulting $1.5 trillion to fund new climate-friendly infrastructure. (That’s the buying things part.)

In fact, O’Rourke promises a creative new approach to buying things. His White House would connect $500 billion in federal spending to its climate goals. The federal government already tries to “buy American”; under Beto’s plan, it will also “buy clean,” favoring steel, glass, and cement produced in a climate-friendly way. Some scholars associated with the Green New Deal have proposed similar procurement programs.

Most significantly, O’Rourke says he would ask Congress to pass a “legally enforceable standard” that would force the United States to zero out its carbon emissions by 2050. What is this “standard”? Though the proposal’s language is cleverly vague, he seems to be describing some kind of carbon tax—his exact language is “a clear price signal to the market”—that scales up as the midcentury deadline approaches.

O’Rourke’s proposal goes much further than either Trump or Obama-era policy. Take his proposed advanced energy R&D program. The United States actually has an active energy R&D program, called ARPA-E or the Advanced Research Project Agency-Energy. President Donald Trump has proposed closing ARPA-E every year since he took office, but Congress has resisted him. ARPA-E now has a budget of $366 million—a record haul for the small agency.

That all-time record is also 550 times smaller than what O’Rourke is proposing. Beto says $200 billion is “an amount equal to what we invested in our nation’s journey to the Moon,” but I think that may actually understate its ambition: In inflation-adjusted dollars, $200 billion exceeds the size of the 15-year Apollo program.

O’Rourke’s climate ambition is noteworthy in part because, as a candidate, he has not had the easiest relationship with the environmental left. Earlier this month, he declined to turn down money from fossil-fuel workers, saying only that he would decline donations from only oil executives, industry trade groups, and their political action committees. In December, the environmental nonprofit Oil Change USA said that O’Rourke had violated its No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge, kicking him off the list after he accepted too many donations over $200 from fossil-fuel employees.