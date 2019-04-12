Critics have cast some of these protests as attempts to exclude people with conservative political views from scientific spaces. But that would be an unfair portrayal of the objections to the Bolsonaro gala: His views on the environment and indigenous communities are not merely right-wing, but diametrically opposed to the museum’s goals. As wildlife photographer Lee Jaszlics noted on Twitter, the museum’s collections include tens of thousands of specimens and fossils from Brazil—“objects that represent an investment in the country's biodiversity and cultural wealth.” “This is why you cancel the event,” she added. “Bolsonaro's policies are utterly antithetical to the trust the museum holds.”

“I think it’s very important to engage with people even when they have firm opposition to things we believe in, but this is strongly off the charts,” says Emilio Bruna, an ecologist from the University of Florida who works in Brazil. “I simply cannot imagine a person who is more antithetical to what my colleagues at the museum or my Brazilian collaborators are working towards.”

The decision to host Bolsonaro also contravenes the code of ethics of the American Alliance of Museums, says Beka Economopoulos, an activist who directs a traveling pop-up museum called The Natural History Museum. The code states that “it is incumbent on museums to ... foster an informed appreciation of the rich and diverse world we have inherited [and] preserve that inheritance for posterity.” Given that mission, “it is wrong to offer space to a right-wing dictator who wants to mow down the Amazon and kill indigenous peoples,” Economopoulos says.

In the wake of similar controversies, other museums have played up the separation between their roles as institutions and their roles as spaces for events. After the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, London’s Natural History Museum was criticized for hosting a reception by the Saudi embassy. The museum noted that the event had been booked months before, and such commercial events were “an important source of external funding.” In a statement, they added: “We hold a wide variety of commercial events and it is made clear to any host that doing so is not an endorsement of their product, service or views.”

That delineation might exist in the minds of decision-makers, but it doesn’t actually exist, says Economopoulos. “The department involved in rentals is a part of the museum,” she says. “There are parameters for which entities you confer legitimacy upon by offering your venue and your name. If you are going to host something, you are tacitly in support of that thing.”

“These are complicated questions for museums,” she acknowledges, “but this one for the AMNH is not complicated.”

