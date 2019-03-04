Nor do journals pay for the research that they publish. In the U.S., research funding often comes from government agencies—in other words, from taxpayers. Yet a member of the public trying to read new academic research will very quickly hit paywalls. This puts the public in the odd position of having to pay for research twice—first to fund it and a second time to access its results.

Alternatives have started to emerge. There are illegal ones, such as the website Sci-Hub, that allow users to pirate journal articles. (Elsevier sued Sci-Hub and won $15 million in 2017.) But the strongest push for a new, aboveboard system has come from the open access movement.

Open access means a journal article is free to read, but researchers pay the journal a fee to cover the cost of publishing. For publishers, it means changing their business model from charging readers to charging authors. In 2001, scientists founded the Public Library of Science to publish open access journals. The idea caught on, and even traditional publishers, including Elsevier, have since introduced open access journals under their umbrella. The most prestigious journals such as Nature and Science, however, remain paywalled.

The agencies that fund scientific research are growing enthusiastic about open access. In the U.S., government agencies like the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation require grantees to deposit their papers in a public repository within 12 months of publication. Last fall, eleven European funding agencies that collectively fund $8.8 billion in research proposed a far more radical Plan S. By 2020, the scientists they fund would only be able to publish in journals that are free to read upon publication. (“The ‘S’ in Plan S can stand for ‘science, speed, solution, shock,” its leading proponent told Nature.) The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation later signed on to Plan S as well.

The UC cast its negotiations with Elsevier as a battle over open access, too. It went in with the goal of making all research from UC authors open access by default. As such, the UC wanted one contract to cover both the cost of publishing open access articles and the cost of journal subscriptions. The two sides couldn’t agree on a number. On one hand, this is dispute about library fees. On the other, this is a dispute about the future of how knowledge is disseminated. UC’s university librarian Jeffrey MacKie-Mason did not hesitate to put it in high-minded terms: “This really affects the progress of science in society and the advancement of humanity.”

When Elsevier was founded in 1880, it took its name from the legendary Dutch publishing house of Elzevir, which had ceased publishing more than century earlier. As its logo, Elsevier used the Elzevir family’s printer’s mark, a tree entwined with a vine with the words Non Solus, or Latin for “not alone.” The logo represents, Elsevier has suggested, “the symbiotic relationship between publisher and scholar.” It is a nice sentiment, but certainly not a universal one.