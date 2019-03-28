As other leaders have done, Pence waxed poetic about the nation’s drive to explore the unknown. He lavished praise on NASA employees. He made Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, stand up so the audience could applaud him. But while the speech was big on the magic of space exploration, it was low on specifics. Pence left out something rather important: how the administration planned to fund this whole effort.

NASA received far more funding in the Apollo days than it does now; at the moon program’s peak, the agency’s annual budget accounted for more than 4 percent of federal spending. It’s less than half a percent today. NASA has poured plenty into exploration efforts in the last several decades, but one president’s policies usually get yanked back by the next. Little gets done in the meantime.

The latest NASA budget, $21.5 billion, is its largest in years. But the Trump administration had requested $19.9 billion, and it was Congress, the final arbiter on funding, who added the extra cash. And in its request for next year’s allocation, the administration actually proposed scaling back funding.

Pence said that to speed up the effort, the government would consider scrapping NASA’s own work and use commercial technology instead. The space agency has spent nearly a decade working on a rocket powerful enough to deliver astronauts to the moon, but it’s behind schedule and over budget. “If commercial rockets are the only way to get American astronauts to the Moon in the next five years, then commercial rockets it will be,” the vice president said.

But the government would still have to pay these commercial companies for their services, and it’s unclear whether those firms would be ready in time—or even want to participate. To make a moon return happen under the current budget, NASA would need to make some cuts to major programs, like its moon rocket or even the International Space Station.

These are matters for lawmakers to figure out. But as they do, they will be forced to confront the clearest argument against spending all that money: Americans have been to the moon already. Why go back at all?

According to Pence, it’s more or less the same reason they went last time, during the height of the Cold War. The vice president’s rationale seemed to center, as it did during John F. Kennedy’s presidency, on national pride, prestige, and a sense of duty to keep outer space out of the hands of nations that aren’t like this one.

“The United States must remain first in space, in this century as in the last, not just to propel our economy and secure our nation, but above all because the rules and values of space, like every great frontier, will be written by those who have the courage to get there first and the commitment to stay,” Pence said.