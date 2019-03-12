Read: The NASA team that kills spacecraft

Such utilitarian capsules were made to serve a single purpose: Put a man in orbit and then bring him home alive. There was no room for error, so there was no room for much else, either.

Though the computers have been updated, the Soviet design for the Soyuz spacecraft, developed in the 1960s, remains in use. Hardware juts out from the walls, and passengers are squished together, with life-support supplies wedged between them and their legs pulled close to their chest. The system has been considered so reliable that China bought Soyuz technology from Russia in the 1990s to build the country’s own crew-friendly spacecraft, Shenzhou. Unlike the earliest crew capsule, the Soyuz can fit three passengers and regularly swaps crew members on the International Space Station. But it’s a tight fit.

“In Soyuz, there was so much equipment between the seats that I couldn’t even see [the cosmonaut’s] head right next to me,” says Suni Williams, a NASA astronaut and Soyuz veteran.

It’s also the only way up. China hasn’t launched a Shenzhou crew since 2016, and the United States folded its Space Shuttle program in 2011.

The United States has relied on Russia since then, paying tens of millions of dollars per seat to fly NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, where they stay for up to six months at a time.

After NASA retired the shuttles, the agency awarded billion-dollar contracts to SpaceX and Boeing to do the job instead. SpaceX built the Dragon, which recently survived its first flight without a crew, and Boeing developed the Starliner, scheduled to fly this spring.

Kjell Lindgren, a NASA astronaut and a backup crew member for the SpaceX flight, says the difference between the Dragon and the Soyuz is striking. “It’s a beautiful interior,” Lindgren says.“If you had to think about what spacecraft looked like for a movie set, or from the future, it’s a little bit of that.”

Compared to Soyuz, these quarters are lavish. “You can turn your head and you can look at the person next to you, which is nice—you can give him a thumbs up or give him an okay without having to talk,” says Williams, who’s assigned to the first crewed flight of the Starliner.

The interior of the Dragon feels downright bare next to the Soyuz and the space shuttles. While the shuttle, the size of a single-aisle airplane, was considerably roomier, its control panels were overstuffed. Hurley estimates the SpaceX capsule has about 30 manual switches and circuit breakers, compared to the shuttle’s 2,000.

“You had switches literally right next to each other, and if you threw the wrong one, you could make your day a lot worse rather than a lot better,” he says.

That risk is minimal inside the Dragon, where passengers interact with touchscreens. But the modern addition, while visually pleasing, has inadvertently changed the flight experience astronauts are used to.