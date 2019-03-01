Americans’ sense of “normal” weather seems to reset about every five years, they found. People sent more weather tweets when it was unusually hot or cold outside, but their sense of what made for “unusual” weather was fairly shortsighted. Generally, if people had experienced an extreme temperature in the same month over the previous two to eight years, they were much less likely to tweet about it.

This is a challenging finding for many climate advocates, because it suggests that people update their sense of normal weather faster than climate change will occur. In other words, many Americans will simply never detect that anything has gone wrong with the weather, at least on a day-to-day basis. As Frances Moore, an author of the paper and an environmental science and policy professor at UC Davis, told me: “We can’t just expect people to walk outside and realize climate change is happening.”

In their data, Moore and her colleagues found that Twitter users updated their sense of cold weather just as quickly as they did hot weather. So users would sometimes complain about a seemingly frigid week in midwinter, even though outdoor temperatures were “not actually that cold in historical context,”’ she said. “It just felt cold because people’s idea of normal winter temperatures has changed.”

Earth’s Temperatures Will Rise—But We Might Not Notice

The study tells a larger story about climate change, one that I can recognize in my own experience. It suggests that global warming won’t feel as if someone is raising the atmosphere to a broil. Instead, it will feel as if we’re all ascending an endless staircase, without really knowing how high we’ve climbed. Every few years, people might remark about a dangerously hot summer or a worryingly warm winter. But after those temperatures come back a few times, we’ll stop noticing them. We’ll forget that the seasons were once different than they are now. And the cycle of extremes will start over again.

Yet the study can only really gesture at this idea, however compelling it might be. Aaron McCright, a sociology professor at Michigan State University who has studied public understanding of climate change, told me he is uncomfortable analyzing Twitter data to measure changing attitudes. Ultimately, only a computer program is up to the task of analyzing 2.1 billion tweets—and even then, computer programs make basic mistakes, get confused, and don’t recognize sarcasm. Even though humans double-checked a small sample of that program’s work, they can never clear the entire data set.