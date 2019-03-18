Read: The lab discovering DNA in old books

Schablitsky sent four pipe samples off to an ancient DNA lab at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. One of the four yielded enough DNA for further analysis. Unfortunately, the DNA was still too degraded to link to individuals alive today. But the Illinois lab got in touch with Hannes Schroeder at the University of Copenhagen, who specializes in working with ancient and degraded DNA.

Schroeder’s lab uses algorithms to compare genetic material from old samples to that of modern reference populations around the world. He had previously used DNA to trace the origins of enslaved people buried on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin. A 2015 paper connected these people to Bantu-speaking groups in Cameroon and others in present-day Nigeria and Ghana.

Schroeder applied the same techniques to DNA taken from the pipe in Belvoir. Of the African reference populations, the woman in Belvoir was most similar to the Mende people in Sierra Leone.

Recent research on ancient DNA has invested artifacts with new significance. The DNA in the clay pipe, for example, contains within it a record of the transatlantic slave trade. “You start with one small insignificant piece of tobacco pipe and you end up talking about about one of the most significant events in American history,” says Schroeder.

Given the ubiquity of tobacco pipes, Schablitsky hopes that fellow archaeologists will start using them as a source of old DNA to fill gaps in history. Few records exist, for example, of exactly where in Africa enslaved people came from. You might imagine an alternative record written in the DNA inside clay pipes that dot the landscape. Theresa Singleton, a professor at Syracuse University who studies the archaeology of slavery, said the discovery in Belvoir holds “great promise” for future research—but the cost of DNA analysis may put it out of reach for some archaeologists.

Another limitation is that geneticists have historically sampled relatively few Africans. “The reference database for Africans and also for the diaspora is still very weak,” says Fatimah Jackson, a biologist at Howard University. (Jackson is collaborating with Schroeder on another project, but was not involved in this one.) For example, the woman smoking the pipe in Belvoir most closely matched Mende people in the existing reference database—but she might be more closely related to another group whose DNA is not even in the database. The only way to know is to go out and collect more samples. This problem is compounded by the fact that people in Africa are more genetically diverse than on other continents. Geneticists like Jackson are currently working to diversify reference datasets, but it is a problem that still besets both genetics research and consumer DNA tests like those offered by 23andMe and AncestryDNA.

In 2018, four years into the Belvoir excavation, archaeologists discovered they may not be limited to DNA from the tobacco pipe after all. Just a short walk from the slave quarters is a burial ground with as many as dozens of people. The archaeological team asked the descendants, including Evans, whether they wanted to test the DNA in the bones buried there. “I hope that comes to pass,” says Evans. Her ancestors may be buried there. The woman who smoked the pipe may be buried there.