Read: How a genealogy website led to the alleged Golden State Killer

At the time, using genealogy databases for cold cases was still controversial. Finding the mother of an abandoned baby did not seem like a good test case. “What if you find a 16-year-old girl who was raped by her father and years later we haul her off to jail?” Press says. They feared a backlash would shut off their access to genealogy websites forever.

Then, police arrested Joseph James DeAngelo as the Golden State Killer, the infamous serial killer and rapist who had terrorized California for decades. “It was a good poster case for the cause,” says Press. In fact, it’s hard to imagine a better one. The case has since spawned a forensic genealogy industry: Parabon announced its new genealogy unit just weeks after the case. Recently, another forensics lab called Bode Technology launched a similar service. Fitzpatrick’s company, IdentiFinders, uses genealogy to ID perpetrators, including in the Connecticut baby case, and the nonprofit DNA Doe Project works on unidentified bodies, most of them murder victims. So many arrests have been made through genealogy, that each one is no longer national news.

The Sioux Falls case has gotten more attention because it involved a dead baby, but it has kicked up very little of the controversy that genealogists once feared. “We’re in a different world now,” says Fitzpatrick. The woman arrested in Sioux Fall, Theresa Rose Bentaas, confessed to abandoning her baby hours after birth in 1981, when she was 19. The public details are scant, but police also interviewed the father—to whom Bentaas is now married—and determined he did not know of the pregnancy. Bentaas alone was charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, and manslaughter in the second degree.

The killing of a infant within the first 24 hours of life is called neonaticide, and Michelle Oberman, a law professor at Santa Clara University who has studied the issue, says there are probably hundreds of cases every year. The criminal justice system is not always sure how to deal with them. Charges can range from unlawful disposal of a body to first degree murder.

In general, says Oberman, “There’s a pretty distinct pattern of overcharging and underconvicting.” Because the cases can be so shocking and incomprehensible, Oberman says prosecutors sometimes ask for murder charges and very long sentences. The women—or girls—desperate enough to abandon their babies are often isolated and come from tough family situations. The fathers are usually not in the picture. “When they do go to trial, if it does happen, juries tend to recognize there’s blood on more than one set of hands,” says Oberman. These are complicated cases.

Currently, there are no laws that limit when police can use genealogy databases to catch criminals. (A legislator in Maryland has proposed a law outlawing the practice in that state.) But genealogists have so far limited their criminal investigations to violent crimes, per the terms of service of GEDmatch, the public genealogy site where they upload crime scene DNA. Steven Armentrout, CEO of Parabon, says his company follows those terms of service, and it was police who determined to the Sioux Falls case to be murder case. When I asked Armentrout about regulating how genealogy should be used, he pointed out that police don’t have special access to GEDmatch. “Police can do anything an ordinary citizen can do. We’re using a publicly available database,” he says.