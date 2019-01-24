Read: Why whales got so big

The real explanation for that pattern, the team says, is deceptively simple. An animal’s speed, agility, and mental prowess depends on its metabolism, which in turn depends on its temperature. Since birds and mammals can keep heating their bodies in frigid conditions, they remain fast and alert. By contrast, the fish they hunt become slower and dumber. At some tipping point of temperature, seals, dolphins, and penguins start outswimming their prey. They become more likely to encounter targets, more likely to catch them, and more likely to outpace cold-blooded predators of their own.

In Grady’s words, “Warm-bodied predators are favored where prey are slow, stupid, and cold.” That’s why sharks and other predatory fish dominate near the equator, but colder waters are the domain of whales and seals. By monopolizing food in the poles, these creatures can then specialize on specific types of prey, which makes them more likely to split into separate species. The killer whales of the North Pacific, for example, include mammal-eating transients and fish-eating, year-round residents, who don’t interbreed.

The team’s conclusions about “the thermal constraints of marine predators seem to fit with observations in nature, as well as theory,” says Donna Hauser from the University of Washington. Consider the mammals and birds that, bucking the trend, do thrive in the warm tropics. To Grady, these exceptions simply prove the “slow, stupid, and cold” rule. The penguins of the equatorial Galápagos Islands, for example, feed in areas with cold currents. Sperm whales and their relatives forage by diving into frigid depths. Monk seals in Hawaii go after slow, bottom-dwelling prey. Giant whales, like blues and humpbacks, have evolved a style of foraging—lunge feeding—that allows them to engulf massive shoals of prey in fast surprise attacks.

And dolphins—the only group of marine mammals that have really diversified in the tropics—make up for any physical disadvantages with intellect. They can corral fish into balls using curtains of bubbles, herd them toward one another with tail slaps, and even drive them onto shorelines. When you’re as smart as a dolphin, perhaps everything seems slow and stupid, even when it isn’t cold.

But the world is changing. It’s likely that the surface of the oceans will warm by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius within this century. As that happens, marine mammals and birds should disproportionately suffer, as warmer water robs them of the advantages that they’ve historically enjoyed over cold-blooded rivals.

Signs of that shift are already apparent. In the Barents Sea, off the northern coast of Norway and Russia, stocks of capelin and other small fish have been going up in recent decades. That should be a boon for predators such as cod and harp seals, but while the cold-blooded cod are indeed flourishing, the harp seals have declined. And that may be because the local water has become considerably warmer.