Like New Year’s revelers back on Earth, the spacecraft, known as New Horizons, snapped many photographs to capture the experience. And it had to do it fast. This mission was a flyby, not a visit, and Ultima Thule, measuring just 20 miles wide, is a difficult mark to hit. New Horizons came within 2,200 miles of Ultima Thule surface. Then, traveling at a brisk pace of 32,000 miles per hour, the spacecraft left as quickly as it arrived, continuing on to the very ends of the solar system.

At a distance of 4 billion miles, it takes some time for data from New Horizons to reach Earth. The spacecraft called home for the first time since the flyby on Tuesday morning. Engineers reported systems were working properly and packed with tantalizing new data. Scientists plan to unveil the first close-up images of Ultima Thule on Wednesday.

Ten hours earlier, on Monday night, hundreds gathered at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, where New Horizons was built, to celebrate the flyby. The mood was festive. There were cheese and crackers, glittery party hats and kazoos. String lights draped across the walls gave the room a soft glow.

It felt like any other New Year’s Eve soirée, except it was clearly obvious that no one actually cared about New Year’s Eve. Brian May—the curly-haired lead guitarist for Queen who became a professional astrophysicist about a decade ago—debuted a recording of a song he wrote specifically for New Horizons. Guests cheered with more enthusiasm for the flyby than they did the arrival of 2019.

All night, scientists buzzed about what sights New Horizons may reveal. From Earth, these objects look like tiny pinpricks of light. The faint glint can be used to calculate the objects’ orbits, but little else. Scientists think that Ultima Thule, like most Kuiper Belt objects, is icy. They suspect it will likely be reddish in color, thanks to billions of years of exposure to the radiation that permeates space. They don’t even know whether it’s one object or two; Ultima Thule could be two objects orbiting in close contact as one, or two objects orbiting each other.

The flyby data will provide answers to this and other questions. New Horizons’s science instruments were instructed to collect data about Ultima Thule’s composition, determine whether it has an atmosphere, and search for moons or rings. (Yes, even very tiny, icy worlds in the farthest reaches of the solar system, well beyond the glare of the sun, can have the kinds of features we associate with giant planets.)

“I’m hoping to see something I’ve never seen before,” said Kelsi Singer, a planetary scientist on the New Horizons team who planned some of the spacecraft’s observations. “I’m hoping that there’ll be features that we’ve never seen anywhere else in the solar system.”