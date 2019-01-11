But even in a bromance as sunny as this one, sometimes politics finds a way to creep in, and Bridenstine rescinded his invitation. And according to Russian media, Rogozin isn’t happy about it.

Some current members of Congress and former national-security officials, mostly Democrats, saw the proposed visit as a mistake, Politico reported, and more lawmakers soon joined the chorus of opposition. The issue: Rogozin is not a typical space agency official. He's an outspoken nationalist and a former deputy prime minister to Vladimir Putin who was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2014 for his involvement in the Ukraine crisis. Those strictures bar Rogozin from entering the U.S., and here was Bridenstine, inviting him to an American campus and telling Russian media that he had convinced the Treasury Department to temporarily lift the sanctions.

“Rice University is located on the same street as the Johnson Space Flight Center, so I think everything will work out,” Bridenstine said while in Russia, according to TASS, the state-run Russian news agency.

Earlier in 2018, another sanctioned Russian official, Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, came to Washington for a secretive meeting with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Democratic lawmakers protested, accusing the Trump administration of undermining U.S. policy. But a meeting about space exploration must have seemed less fraught than one on counterterrorism. According to The Washington Post, Bridenstine, a former member of Congress himself, said he didn’t consult with the White House about the inviting—and disinviting—Rogozin. He had hoped they could have “a strong working relationship that was kept separate from geopolitics,” he said.

Space exploration is indeed insulated at times from politics, but it is not immune. In the middle of the 20th century, when nations began trying to reach orbit, space policy was foreign policy, thanks to the two-faced nature of the effort; rockets could launch both science instruments and bombs. But even as the focus of space policy has shifted to scientific discovery, world events and political changes have often derailed the two countries’ best intentions.

As early as 1962, at the height of the Space Race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union., President John F. Kennedy and Premier Nikita Khrushchev exchanged letters about working together on uncomplicated space matters, like weather satellites. But earnest cooperation didn’t emerge until 1970, after Americans had landed on the moon and there was little left to compete over. President Richard Nixon had a new policy of closer relations with the Soviet Union, and he thought an international space project would be a political winner. (The world may have Hollywood to thank for this, too: According to historians, the Soviets warmed up to the idea after U.S. officials invoked Marooned, the 1969 film in which Soviet cosmonauts help rescue stranded American astronauts.)