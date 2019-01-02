Read: NASA hits its New Year’s target at the edge of the solar system

Nicknamed Ultima Thule, Latin for “beyond the known world,” the object is a contact binary, a cosmic configuration in which two separate objects become joined together. “They obviously came together at such a gentle speed—maybe a mile a hour, or a few miles an hour,” Jeff Moore, the head of the geology team for New Horizons, said. “They really are sort of resting on each other.”

The snowman description is fitting for the conditions in the Kuiper belt, where frozen bits and pieces leftover from the formation of the solar system 4.6 billion years ago abound, receiving very little sunlight. It’s an incredibly cold place: The surface temperature of Pluto, the largest object in the region, is nearly -400 degrees Fahrenheit. If you could somehow build Frosty the Snowman out there, he’d last forever.

Unlike typical snowmen, Ultima Thule is red, roasted and darkened over time by cosmic radiation. Below, the photo on the right is a composite image from two of the three cameras aboard New Horizons. (The color looks more like iced coffee with a little half-and-half to me, but by planetary-science measures, it’s red.)

NASA / Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory / Southwest Research Institute

There’s more than one kind of ice in the universe, and the flyby data hasn’t yet revealed the composition of Ultima Thule. The object may be made of water ice, nitrogen ice, or methane ice.

Ultima Thule is frozen another way—in time. The frigidness of the Kuiper belt has kept Ultima Thule in pristine shape. The New Horizons data will describe the very material that shaped Earth and the other planets, and scientists hope the spacecraft’s scientific instruments collected some new information about this chapter in our cosmic history.

The newly released images are the first of many still to come. These were taken about a half hour before New Horizons made its closest approach to Ultima Thule, and at a moment when sunlight struck the object head-on. As the spacecraft flew past, the illumination shifted, and shadows emerged. It’s these shadows, scientists say, that will soon reveal whether Ultima Thule has hills, ridges, or craters.

It takes some time for data from New Horizons to reach Earth from a distance of 4 billion miles. Scientists will reveal the best, highest-resolution photographs in the coming weeks and months.

An uncomfortable question, unrelated to the science, hovered over the New Horizons team’s presentation on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, a Newsweek story from March prompted discussion on social media about NASA’s decision to use the name Ultima Thule, which arose out of a public naming contest. The term was coined more than 2,000 years ago by the Roman poet Virgil and has appeared frequently in literature as a descriptor for distant, mythical lands. Newsweek pointed out that the term was also adopted by the Nazi party as the name of a mythical Aryan homeland.