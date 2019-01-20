It’s something of an annual tradition for the president. On Sunday morning, as the eastern half of the country endured driving snow and frigid winter winds, Donald Trump asked on Twitter how climate change could be real if it was so cold outside.

“Be careful and try staying in your house,” he said. “Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!”

Trump has raised similar concerns about that “good old-fashioned Global Warming” nearly every year since 2012. If it snows near Manhattan, the president says he isn’t sure about climate change.

Unfortunately, even as New York has occasionally been blasted with frozen precipitation, the world has kept warming. The last four years have been the four warmest years on record—a fact that NASA and NOAA were due to announce this past week, were the government not shutdown. Earlier this winter, Washington, D.C., experienced a shocking 22 days of above-average temperatures, and the northeast as a whole saw a balmy January. President Trump did not seize that opportunity to affirm that global warming was real.