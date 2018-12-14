“Are the suits needed for short space walks or would the [spiders] be wearing them semi-permanently?” another user asked. “This will determine if the suit needs air, heat, and durability to elements.”

The suggestions went on, and in great detail. Users discussed all kinds of aspects of spider physiology, from exoskeletons and joint movement to respiratory and circulatory systems. They wondered which spacesuit designs would provide the many-limbed creatures with maximum mobility and comfort. One user even suggested the spiders take some anti-nausea drugs while in zero-gravity, like astronauts do.

The discussion now resembled something other than the dog-in-pants scenario: The very real conversations, decades ago, between engineers and scientists about how to make spacesuits for human beings. Those deliberations were not so different than the one on the science-fiction forum, because they were both trying to answer the same question: How do you keep something designed to live on Earth alive in space?

In the U.S. in the 1960s, the spacesuit business was booming. NASA was in the market for a variety of outfits for its first classes of astronauts, for use inside and outside of space capsules and, eventually, on the surface of the moon.

According to ILC Dover, the Delaware-based company that designed the iconic Apollo spacesuits worn by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, engineers put different fabrics through rigorous tests to find those that would protect wearers from the extreme conditions of space. They exposed them to sweltering heat and bone-chilling cold, and folded and creased them every which way, bending them at each joint to see how the material would hold up.

Engineers also had to figure out how to prevent conditions inside the spacesuit from killing the wearer. They needed life-support systems that would circulate oxygen throughout the suit and remove excess heat and carbon dioxide and eject them into space. If temperatures in the suit rose, astronauts could become dehydrated. If exhaled carbon dioxide accumulated, they could die.

On top of that, engineers had to determine exactly how much life support astronauts would need. “At the start of 1962, a significant challenge to the development of the Apollo [ Extravehicular Mobility Unit] was lack of a detailed understanding of the metabolic performance requirements of a man in a suit,” according to NASA. “No one in the U.S. space community knew the correct requirements.”

Decades after humans proved they could survive in space with the right outfit, engineers are still working on spacesuit designs. Boing and SpaceX, which are expected to launch American astronauts to low-Earth orbit next year as part of a NASA program, have spent the last several years designing spacesuits of their own. Both are pressurized suits designed for the in-flight experience, not spacewalks. Boeing’s cobalt-blue suit comes with a zipper down the back for entry, a soft, hood-like helmet, and footwear that resembles sneakers, a departure from the traditional, bulky boots of the past. SpaceX’s white-and-black design resembles that of a Power Ranger or Storm Trooper, with tall, rain boot-like shoes and a traditional, motorcycle-esque helmet.