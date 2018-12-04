Tyson said he was indeed interested in Allers’s tattoo, but he denied touching her inappropriately. “I was reported to have ‘groped’ her by searching “up her dress”, when this was simply a search under the covered part of her shoulder of the sleeveless dress,” Tyson wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Tyson provided this explanation as part of a larger response to several allegations against him, which have made national headlines in recent days: that of Allers, but also of a former assistant who claims Tyson made inappropriate sexual advances, and a woman who alleges that Tyson raped her while they were college students in the 1980s. Fox Broadcasting Company and National Geographic, the producers of Tyson’s popular-science show Cosmos, have said they will investigate the allegations.

In his post, Tyson apologized to Allers, saying he didn’t know she found their encounter to be “creepy.” “I am asked by thousands of people per year to take pictures with them,” he wrote. “A flattering, time- consuming, but delightful chore.”

Few Tyson admirers would pass up an opportunity to pose for pictures with the astrophysicist, who is one of the best-known popularizers of science since Carl Sagan. Photo opps with famous folks are, generally, quite exciting. You get to chat with someone you admire, to tell them why their work matters to you, and then get photographic evidence of the whole thing to show your friends.

But in the year since the #MeToo movement took hold, the photo op has become something else. The same circumstances that can produce a cherished keepsake can also facilitate something sinister. The nature of the photo op can, at best, cause uncomfortable misunderstandings and, at worst, encourage predatory behavior.

Take the example of another well-known individual in the scientific field, the theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss. In November 2016, Krauss was in Melbourne for the Australian Skeptics National Convention, a gathering of scientists who advocate for empirical research of dubious claims. At a dinner, a woman approached Krauss and asked him to take a selfie with her. Melanie Thomson, a friend of the woman, claimed in an interview with BuzzFeed News earlier this year that as her friend held out her phone, Krauss grabbed the woman’s right breast.

“As soon as she reacted, which was instantaneously, she bodychecked him and then she spun around,” Thomson said. Two other attendees told BuzzFeed News they also witnessed the incident.

Krauss has denied he grabbed the woman’s breast. “That would require an outburst of brash and irrational behavior that isn’t consistent with anything else about my behavior ... during the tens of thousands of other selfies I have taken with people over the years,” he wrote in a lengthy document shared last month, after he announced that he would retire from his position at Arizona State University, which had investigated him.