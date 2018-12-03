Imagine that experience: Future generations, equipped with advanced spacefaring technology, blast off from the planet and head toward an abandoned space station. Their spaceships, propelled by fuel we can only imagine and coated in radiation-blocking material we can’t yet design, match the speed of the spacecraft and sidle up to it. The smooth voice of a museum curator fills the capsule. The passengers listen as she speaks, retelling the story of the space station, the nations that built it, and what happened to them all those years ago.

When the tour is over, the sightseers zip over to a museum building floating nearby, dock their spacecraft, and clamber inside. They grab a cup of hot chocolate from the cafe and browse the gift shop, wondering which trinket—space junk fragment?—will best commemorate their experience.

As it happens, commercial companies around the world are actively thinking about how to manage the thousands of objects in low-Earth orbit. In September, a British satellite unleashed a net and snared a piece of space debris 180 miles above Earth, the first demonstration of its kind. The goal of such technology is to remove defunct hardware and reduce the risk of collisions between objects, which produce even more debris. But the technique could be reconfigured to protect objects instead. Future satellites could capture aging spacecraft and then drag them up into higher orbits, where the pull of Earth’s gravity is weaker. There they will stay, safe from a fiery plunge into the planet’s atmosphere, until we develop the technology to visit them.

Unlike Earth, outer space is quite good at preserving human-made objects. There is no humid air to warp materials or encourage mold, no threats of natural disasters or accidental fires, no pesky teenagers to scribble graffiti.

Sure, there’s cosmic radiation, the unseen, constant barrage of energetic particles from the sun and beyond, which can degrade even the hardiest metals after long-term exposure. There are strikes from micrometeoroids, tiny space rocks that travel at high speeds and can really pack a punch. But the cosmic damage to spacecraft is minimal. After all, they were built to withstand the extreme conditions of space.

But before we can think about building space museums, we should determine which of these objects we actually want to preserve.

There are a few obvious candidates. The Hubble Space Telescope, which has spent nearly three decades peering into the far reaches of the universe and returning exquisite photographs of the first stars and galaxies. The Kepler telescope, which found thousands of planets, including some that could support life, beyond our solar system, before it ran out of fuel last month. The International Space Station, humankind’s home away from home, which may someday be abandoned and crashed into the ocean, like other space stations that ran their course.