The vests start at $100 for spiked Kevlar. They come in a variety of colors and are somewhat modular: An LCD blinker, a bite-activated shock device, and “whiskers,” which are the sprays of wire that stand up on Beanie’s back in the famous photo, can be added for additional cost. The vest was designed with coyote attacks in mind, but the manufacturer says it can also be helpful ward off birds of prey and the giant dog down the street whose owners just let it run around the neighborhood. There’s always one.

Although Beanie’s protective outfit is decidedly modern, the idea of dressing dogs to ward off attacks has a long, cross-cultural lineage. The Ancient Greeks invented the spiked collar to protect their hunting companions from wolf attacks. Today, Anatolian Shepherd dogs in Turkey are often equipped with spiked metal collars to protect themselves while they protect livestock. Similar devices are used on working dogs in Italy, Spain and some parts of the United States. Unfortunately, those don’t come in a variety of fashion colors.

These attack-prevention methods have historically been used on dogs that guard livestock in remote areas, which put them at a particular danger from wild predators. But shifting coyote habitats have brought some of those same threats to much more populated areas, according to Stanley Gehrt, an urban-coyote researcher at Ohio State University. “Coyotes have been common in residential areas for a while now,” Gehrt says. “In the last 10 years, they’ve increased dramatically in almost all major cities.”

Still, he says, the threat to pets is very low in most places, and there are some proven-effective things you can do to safeguard your pet for free, if you’re worried. “In the cases where people do know they have coyotes using their yards, they need to keep a close watch on their dogs and try to haze coyotes when they see them,” Gehrt explains. You can wave your arms at the coyote, yell, and make yourself look bigger and more aggressive in order to define your yard as your territory. The worst thing you can do? Run back into your house, says Gehrt. “Over time, when you do that, coyotes learn they can make people disappear.”

Akhtar, to her credit, has some instinctual experience with coyote hazing. “Normally, Beanie stays close to me, but this one time, she was about 20 feet away, not wearing her vest. I looked up, and there’s a coyote like 12 feet from her,” she says. Beanie was bounding toward the coyote, ready to make a new friend. “I swear, I didn’t know I would do this, but I charged the coyote. Which was probably really stupid, but all I could think of was ‘must save Beanie.’” The good news is that, by Gehrt’s logic, this wasn’t stupid at all. All parties came out of the encounter unscathed.