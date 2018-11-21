What remains unclear, though, is how exactly it started—and who should be held responsible. Even as the Camp Fire rages on, Engel and his team of investigators have begun sifting through the ash and evidence in search of answers to those questions.

Cal Fire’s 160-some full-time wildfire investigators are both firefighters and police officers. They carry guns, have the power of arrest, and, until presented with evidence to the contrary, treat every fire as a potential arson. As any investigator will tell you, though, most fires begin with folly, not malice. Sometimes, the cause is subtle: a cigarette dropped in dry grass or sunlight refracted through a shard of glass. Other times, not so subtle: An investigator in Southern California told me he once traced a blaze back to a stray round from a homemade cannon.

Wildfire investigators rarely find themselves in the spotlight; they are less visible and less celebrated than the firefighters and hotshot crews that battle the blazes on the frontlines. But in an era of increasingly destructive—and increasingly costly—wildfires, investigators’ work is more important than ever. The fires that tore across the state between October and December of 2017 cost nearly $12 billion in claims, the California Department of Insurance reported. And Citigroup analysts estimated on Wednesday that the Camp Fire alone could top $15 billion. It is in large part up to wildfire investigators to sort out who will foot the bill.

By policy, Cal Fire keeps wildfire investigations under tight wraps. Of course, that has not prevented speculation about the cause of the Camp Fire. PG&E, the utility company that state officials say was responsible for at least 17 of 21 major fires in Northern California last fall, has reported two power-line failures around the time of the fire, and some have begun trying to connect the dots. The company’s stock value has taken a roller-coaster ride since the fire broke out on November 8, plunging more than 60 percent in a week before pulling out of free fall and surging almost 40 percent on Friday. For now, though, Cal Fire has remained tight-lipped about the Camp Fire investigation. And it likely will for the foreseeable future; investigations into major wildfires often take the greater part of a year, if not longer.

When Engel and I drove out in his pickup truck this summer to see the origin point of the Carr Fire, though, it was just over a week old. Cal Fire wasn’t responsible for the origin and cause investigation because the fire began on National Park Service land, but Engel wanted to see the scene for himself anyway. He has been investigating the causes of wildfires for 20 years and quite literally helped write the book on wildfire investigation.

