Except, as Wilson and his colleagues showed, they really are exceptional at that. By taking small biopsies from the front legs of the darted animals, the team found that wildebeest muscles are far more efficient than those of humans, cows, rabbits, or any other mammal that’s been measured thus far.

Almost two-thirds of the energy that’s put into them is converted into physical movement, while the rest is lost in the form of heat. “That is tremendous,” says Angela Horner from California State University at San Bernardino, who was not involved in the study. “It’s nearly three times as efficient as muscle in human athletes.” This efficiency, Wilson says, allows wildebeest to stride across hot, dry grasslands without overheating or dehydrating.

To see how far wildebeest actually walk, Wilson fitted the tranquilized individuals with tracking collars of his own design. Each contains a bevy of instruments that sense their bearers’ position, speed, and posture, as well as the surrounding temperature and humidity.

Wilson has used such collars to study cheetahs and wild dogs, and his results have busted myths about these animals that wormed their way into textbooks. The wildebeest were no exception. It’s commonly said that they have to drink water every day, but the collared individuals stayed away from the local river—the only water source available—for up to five days straight. “That was a surprise,” he says. “They’re much more resilient than we imagined.”

Their endurance is especially impressive because they live in “lion country, so they can’t walk around at night,” says Wilson. Instead, they must brave daytime temperatures that can reach scorching highs of 100 degrees Fahrenheit. They cope by strolling slowly, and, as the team found, by having very efficient muscles.

It is very hard to take a muscle biopsy in the field. The surgery itself removes just a thin sliver of tissue, and such procedures are simple and harmless. But mammalian muscle is “very tetchy,” Wilson says, and dies easily. To preserve the samples, he put each one in a bottle infused with 90 percent oxygen, cooled it to room temperature, and helicoptered it back to their camp.

There, Wilson’s colleague Nancy Curtin dissected individual muscle fibers from the biopsied tissue. She hooked these up to devices that could zap them with electricity, record the force of their contractions, and measure the heat they release to a thousandth of a degree. These methods were first developed a century ago, but they’re so finicky that they’ve only ever been done in a few species within carefully controlled lab settings. It was quite something to deploy them from a hut in the middle of the savannah.

On average, Curtin found that the muscles converted 63 percent of their energy into work—i.e., physical movement. For comparison, the equivalent figures are 42 percent for cows, 34 percent for mice, and 27 percent for rabbits. Higher efficiencies have only ever been recorded from tortoises—animals that are synonymous with slow and steady walking.