Sugiyama thinks she knows how he did it. By analyzing the chemicals within the buried cat bones, she and her colleagues showed that jaguars and pumas likely came to Copán from distant regions, and were kept in captivity for most of their lives. The city effectively had its own zoo, which was part of a wide trade network that sucked in wildlife from a larger area. For three centuries, wild animals—including the most formidable carnivores around—were brought in, housed, fed, and eventually used in ritual ceremonies.

“These people were interacting head-on with some of the most powerful predators in the landscape—and that’s a feat we don’t see in many civilizations,” says Sugiyama. “We’ve always assumed that people in Mesoamerica only had the dog and the turkey—and camels and guinea pigs further south. But I think the dynamics between humans and animals [in the region] were much deeper.”

“We think of zoos and captive animals as a very modern thing, and also tend to think that animals in the past are merely food sources or beasts of burden,” adds Kelly Knudson, an anthropologist from Arizona State University. “This study helps us rethink both of these assumptions.

In the 16th century, Moctezuma, ruler of Technochitlan, kept a famous private zoo full of thousands of animals. But in 2015, Sugiyama found evidence that Mesoamericans kept wild animals in captivity much earlier. She analyzed the remains of jaguars, pumas, golden eagles, and wolves that had been entombed in the great pyramids of Teotihuacan, Mexico, between the 1st and 6th centuries. Many of these showed signs of debilitating injuries, like broken wings and legs. “These would have been fatal injuries in the wild,” says Sugiyama, who concluded that the animals had most likely been kept in captivity. By contrast, the cat remains from Copán bore no signs of such injuries. So Sugiyama turned to a different method.

Captive animals are more likely to be fed with agricultural crops like corn (or, in the case of big cats, with corn-fed birds.) Compared to wild grasses, corn has unusually high levels of carbon-13—a form of carbon that’s much rarer and slightly heavier than the more common carbon-12. By measuring carbon-13 in the Copán bones, Sugiyama could tell if the cats had been raised on an artificial diet.

First, she analyzed a group of bones from the so-called Motmot tomb, which was constructed in the year 435. Within were the bones of a young woman, sitting cross-legged on a reed mat, three more human skulls, two deer, several birds and turtles, and the complete skeleton of a puma. The woman was likely a shaman, who was buried with her animal counterpart—the puma. And that cat, Sugiyama showed, had clearly been in captivity for a long time. It was getting more corn in its diet than a turkey found in the same tomb.

Sugiyama also measured another isotope in its bones: nitrogen-15, which exists at higher levels in animals further up the food chain. “The nitrogen level tells me that the puma hadn’t turned vegetarian,” says Sugiyama. “It was just eating a lot of corn-eating domestic animals.”

She applied the same techniques to the Altar Q remains, and got the same results. The cats there had been eating a lot of corn-fed creatures. There’s no evidence that they were bred in captivity or had been fully domesticated. Instead, Sugiyama thinks they were captured as cubs, and raised in the urban metropolis as eventual sacrificial victims. “The high carbon-13 content in their teeth suggests that when these were erupting, they were already in captivity,” she says.

“It’s absolutely solid work,” says Erin Thornton, an anthropologist at Washington State University, who specializes in isotope analysis. “With animal remains from Mesoamerica, it’s very hard to tell if you’re dealing with a captive animal from bones alone. Stable isotopes are really the only way to tell if an animal was removed from the wild and put under human management.”

Where were the jaguars and pumas coming from? To find out, Sugiyama turned to yet another isotope—oxygen-18. Its levels vary depending on the water source that an animal drinks, and so changes with climate and geography. And since the jaguar and puma bones from Copán contain a wide range of oxygen-18 values, these cats likely came from afar, and were perhaps reeled in via an expansive trade network.