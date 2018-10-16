To take the brunt of this computational heavy-lifting, DeRisi and his colleagues created an online platform called IDseq. It will crunch through any sequencing data that researchers upload, and tell them what’s in their patients. It’s free and based in the cloud, so it should be usable to anyone with an internet connection. The goal, DeRisi says, is “to enable people in under-resourced areas to do what we’ve been trying to do in San Francisco.”

Saha flew to California last March to learn how to do sequencing, and to give IDSeq a try. She brought with her 25 samples of spinal fluid from mystery meningitis cases. And after a couple of days, she discovered that three of those samples contained a virus called chikungunya. That was surprising, but it also made sense. The previous summer, Dhaka had experienced a bad chikungunya outbreak, and Saha remembers asking her colleagues if the infection could be partly responsible for some the spate of meningitis cases. “[They] told me that chikungunya doesn’t cause meningitis,” she says.

The sequencing analysis suggested otherwise. Based on those results, Saha developed a low-cost test for chikungunya, and analyzed 478 more meningitis samples back in Bangladesh. Of those, 17 tested positive for the virus, and they had all been collected precisely when the chikungunya outbreak was raging through Dhaka. Perhaps this virus causes neurological problems more commonly than anyone thought. “It’s a poster child for what we want to do with IDSeq,” says DeRisi.

“Senjuti’s success got us all excited,” says Cori Bargmann, the president of science at the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative—a new company founded by the pediatrician Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, that has pledged $3 billion towards fighting infectious diseases, and is footing the bill for IDseq’s software development and computational power. “It was a big win, and it was critical that she was the one doing it with her own samples. Global-health workers will have to be able to do this themselves.”

To be clear, this isn’t a new idea. There are already other tools that perform similar jobs, and while some require subscriptions, several are free. One system, known as ViralNGS, has been used extensively during past outbreaks of Ebola and Lassa fever. Another, known as Nextstrain, allows scientists to compare viral sequences and track evolving outbreaks in real-time.

DeRisi argues that IDseq is different in that it was crafted not by academics, but by a large team of software engineers, security experts, and more. “It is industrial-strength commercial software,” he says, and should be easier to both scale up and keep running. The team has also worked to fit IDseq with an intuitive and user-friendly dashboard, so it can be used by people without advanced technical expertise. “I wasn’t able to find anything else that’s free and has a good interface,” Saha says.

So far, DeRisi’s team has also used IDseq to analyze bodily fluids from feverish Ugandan children. Amid the several predictable cases of malaria, they found a rogue’s gallery of respiratory viruses, including one that was new to science. They have started working with health officials in California’s Alameda County to identify viruses in local mosquitoes. And they’re now ready to roll the platform out more widely.

On Tuesday, at a meeting in Berlin, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced a new training scheme for clinicians around the world. The foundation will bring successful applicants to the CZI’s research center in San Francisco, so they can learn how to use IDSeq from DeRisi’s team. Each clinician will get a backpack-sized sequencer, a year’s worth of chemical reagents, and technical support so they can start doing sequencing in their home countries.

DeRisi’s grand plan is to turn IDseq into a common dashboard, shared by disease detectives around the globe. If enough people use it, they could theoretically start spotting the movements of diseases across borders, the emergence of new illnesses, or the spread of drug-resistant strains. “That will be incredibly valuable,” says Jennifer Gardy, an epidemiologist at the University of British Columbia who is not connected to the project. “Information-sharing is one of the most powerful public health interventions in an outbreak.”