In many ways, this vision was a paradox. Jacobs was committed to experimentation and unbound thought, but the crypt also betrayed a narrow provincialism typical of men of his age, class, and race. Jacobs conceived of science in a manner decades or more ahead of his time, including his embrace of evolution. But in his memoirs, he also laments that Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed “4 million half-savage negroes, not only, but also gave them the ballot.”

Despite the crypt’s relative fame as far as time capsules go—it’s one of the best-documented projects—its conception by a man with openly racist hostilities has rarely been addressed. That’s in part because Jacobs’s views were largely locked away in archives and his obscure books. His memoirs lapsed into the public domain decades ago, but they were only digitized and made available online in 2016.

Jacobs’s curation makes the crypt more than a historical oddity: It inverts the current controversies raging in the United States about whether to retain Confederate statues and rename buildings and streets dedicated to avowed white supremacists. Literally underground, it carries a message for the future that many people today wouldn’t want delivered yet that could still be seen as a valuable reminder of the past. If it somehow does reach our distant descendants, what will it teach them?

Beyond his writing, Jacobs embodied the complicated history of the South in his name and affiliation with Oglethorpe University. Jacobs’s father used the moniker “Thornwell” both for an orphanage he founded after the Civil War and for his son, who was born and raised there. That name came from James Henley Thornwell, a mentor of Jacobs’s father and a Presbyterian minister who defended slavery as moral and Christian. (The orphanage still exists. Its website doesn’t note Thornwell’s full name or background.)

Oglethorpe University’s eponym, meanwhile, is that of Georgia’s founder, Edward James Oglethorpe, who opposed slavery in that state. The college was founded in the 1830s, and one of Jacobs’s grandfathers taught there in the 1840s. But Oglethorpe went bankrupt after investing in Confederate bonds during the Civil War. Inspired by his grandfather’s tales of its greatness, Jacobs became obsessed with restarting the school. He even found the long-lost grave of Oglethorpe and his wife in England and tried to bring their ashes back to Georgia, but England objected.

Jacobs had no training as an educator. For much of his early life, it wasn’t clear what he’d wind up doing. In his teens, he trained as a typesetter and printer, something that came in handy later when he self-published his floridly written books. He attended an institution founded by his father, and earned a bachelor’s and a master’s. He went to Princeton Theological Seminary and was ordained as a Presbyterian minister, and briefly had a pulpit.