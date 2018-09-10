Longline vessels are very different. They tow fishing lines that are studded with thousands of baited hooks. These lines can extend for kilometers, drift with the currents in any direction, and intersect the paths of open-ocean fish that can themselves travel extensively. A single yellowfin tuna, for example, can roam over more than 250,000 square kilometers. These movements mean that longlines affect an area of ocean that’s far greater than the area beneath the boats—or even the hooks. And that’s why the GFW divided the ocean into such large squares.

Their critics retort that the distance over which a tuna could potentially travel is a red herring. What matters is the distance at which they’d be attracted to a nearby hook, and that’s considerably shorter. Sure, longlines affect a much larger range of ocean than the path of their gear, but “using a grid with an arbitrarily low resolution isn’t the right way to assess that,” says Amoroso.

(Science, the journal that published all these papers, didn’t help matters by appending a summary to the original paper entitled “More than half the fish in the sea.” Even if the 55 percent estimate is right, it relates to the percent of ocean affected by fishing vessels, not the proportion of fish that are targeted.)

These same contentions also apply when comparing land and sea. In their original study, the GFW claimed that fishing affects 200 square kilometers of ocean, which is four times greater than the 50 square kilometers of land that’s affected by agriculture. But Amoroso’s team notes that the latter figure comes from studies that use a much tighter grid. If you analyze land and sea at the same resolution, it’s agriculture that outmatches fishing by a factor of four.

Again, this boils down to how scientists should measure humanity’s influence. Kroodsma says they should look at the slice of the world that’s been appropriated for human consumption. On land, that’s mostly the area grazed by livestock. But in the sea, it’s the area that supports targeted fish, not the area that’s swept by nets and hooks. “You want to know the area the fish are covering not the area the fishing vessels are covering,” he says.

“Even if the actual direct physical impact is closer to 4 percent than 55 percent, the actual impact of fishing on the ecosystem is likely to spread to 55 percent or more of the ocean,” says Rashid Sumaila at the University of British Columbia, who studies the economics of fishing. “Think of this as a bullet. Even though the area that’s directly affected is very small, its impact is felt throughout a person’s body.”

Amoroso and his colleagues get that, but they’re saying you can’t understand those broader effects by simply asking where fishing is happening. Instead, you have to ask different and more refined questions. How much of that fishing is sustainable? Which species are being targeted? How are they faring? Can they bounce back? And there are much better ways of directly answering those questions, from stock counts to ecosystem models, than just looking at the whereabouts of boats. Ultimately, the area that’s fished doesn’t really matter.