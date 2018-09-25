In a tiny lot adjacent to the botanical gardens in Río Piedras, the seeds of that recovery are being sown. A tree nursery run by the nonprofit Para la Naturaleza features shaded greenhouses full of aspirant seedlings that will one day dominate the canopy, and rows of saplings placed outside to expose them to the elements. One hundred and ninety species of trees representing endemic and native species are on display in boxes and pots throughout the lot, which is one of five nurseries representing different climes across the island. The seedlings are still wispy, and many of the younger saplings might be mistaken for bushes. But the organization’s plan is that these will one day be the mighty anchors of old forests, markers of a new post-Maria order in Puerto Rico.

Manuel Sepulveda Vázquez, a coordinator at Para la Naturaleza, says the full process could take anywhere from a century to 150 years. “With the native and endemic species in the Caribbean, they’re slow growers,” Sepulveda says. “Probably, whatever we’re doing here we won’t see it. My kids won’t see it. My grandkids might see it.”

The “native” species Sepulveda refers to are those that existed in Puerto Rico’s pre-modern ecosystems—a somewhat tricky designation given the extensive history of Caribbean exploration and conquest well before Europeans arrived. “Endemic” species refer to those that only grow in specific areas in Puerto Rico. When the first of Para la Naturaleza’s nurseries was founded after Hurricane Hugo brought destruction to the island in 1989, it focused on trees of every variety—including invasive species brought over by Europeans. But over the years, the focus has been tightened: Puerto Rican trees for Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico’s environmental catastrophe

Together, the native and endemic species that are being grown in the Río Piedras nursery will form the hearts of new forests that won’t just be replacements for what Hurricanes Irma and Maria destroyed in 2017, but will look like the woods that covered the entire island before Puerto Rico became a colony. Sepulveda intends to plant trees like the ausubo, which grows at a glacial pace but is famed for spectacularly strong wood that sinks in water. The amapola tree and its distinctive red flowers, unique to Puerto Rico, will be both a symbol and an ecological anchor. And the revitalized and restored forests won’t be random collections of trees, nor will they be neatly planned gardens with nice rows of distinct species. Rather, workers here have created methods that will mimic both the apparent chaos and the carefully ordered natural structures inside forests.

The project has a certain romanticism to it, one that’s attractive to many seeking to re-establish a connection with the island. That’s an important point, according to Andrew Ferenczi, a project coordinator with the organization. Ferenczi, like many other Puerto Ricans working across different recovery and revitalization projects, was actually living on the mainland when Maria hit. A manager for a utilities analytics firm in New York until the fall of 2017, Ferenczi followed a reverse exodus of many younger Puerto Ricans back to pitch in after Maria, which he describes as “the most important event in generations.” Volunteer work with Para la Naturaleza became full-time work, and that full-time work has taken on more than just ecological significance. “It used to be kind of a craft, artisanal thing, more so because of the genetics and all of the benefits they also give to the ecosystems,” Ferenczi told me. “But a lot of it is going past that to the cultural and history aspect. How do we protect what it is to have that Puerto Rican flair?”