“We have many artists that come from New York and the boroughs where they look out the window and they see other brick buildings, and then they have to take a subway ride to another building where their studio is,” Berg says. “They come out to the desert and they can see for miles. It just affects the brain and their sight line in a different way.”

The experience of spaceflight may have a similar effect. Nicole Stott, an artist and retired NASA astronaut who flew to the International Space Station twice during the Space Shuttle program, brought a small watercolor kit with her and painted in microgravity. “It was an awe-inspiring perspective that really does provide you with a different appreciation of all of it,” Stott has said of seeing the Earth from above.

Alan Bean, an Apollo astronaut who walked on the moon, became an artist after being in space and produced dozens of dreamy paintings of moonscapes. “Apollo is the greatest adventure of all humankind, and it needs to be recorded in every way possible for future generations in books, in movies, and on television,” explained Bean, who died earlier this year, in 1997. “I’m an artist. That’s the way I care about things.”

If the beauty of an extreme landscape doesn’t make artists woozy, the actual environment can. In the Joshua Tree program, some participants find they have to adjust to the high elevation.“We always tell the artists it’s going to take at least one to two weeks just to acclimate to the environment itself, so be gentle to yourself in terms of your process,” says Frederick Fulmer, Berg’s fellow founder. “I would imagine that’s probably something that the artists going up to the moon are going to experience in a big way.”

Indeed, the human body was not built for space, and so space does very little to accommodate it. Maezawa’s artists will need to undergo astronaut-level training to prepare for the violent shakes and piercing sounds of a rocket launch. And they shouldn’t expect to feel great as their bodies attempt to process the surreal experience of weightlessness; their eyes will tell their brains that they’re right-side up, everything’s fine, but their inner ears will scream that they’re tumbling around, producing waves of nausea. The BFR will have to come equipped with barf bags.

For this reason, Maezawa’s pool of candidates may thin out considerably. Not everyone is willing to endure potentially dangerous conditions in pursuit of their work, says DaleLynn Gardner, a National Park Service ranger and coordinator of the artist-in-residence program at the Gates of the Arctic National Park, located in the northern Alaskan wilderness.

This program requires roughing it: Writers, musicians, and other artists spend two weeks trudging around with park rangers, carrying 50 pounds of equipment across uneven terrain and and watching for predators like bears and moose, “who can be as troublesome as bears,” Gardner warns. There’s no cell service, and help, if it is needed, is hundreds of miles away in Anchorage.