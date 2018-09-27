To understand how this happens, it helps to know how we got here—both the frog and its legal protector, the Endangered Species Act. The dusky gopher frog is among the hundreds of amphibian species that have suffered from a global fungal pandemic and from atrocious habitat loss. Losing one’s home would be a problem for any species, but it has debilitated this one, as they are very finicky. Dusky gopher frogs can breed only around “ephemeral ponds,” pools of water that grow with the winter rains before drying out and vanishing in the summer. Right now, the last known population of frogs lives entirely around one of these ponds in Mississippi.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has a plan to resuscitate the frog. It wants to restore polluted ponds and construct new ones altogether in pine forests throughout the Deep South. Then it will relocate some frogs to these new pools and protect the land around them.

But this policy has run afoul of Weyerhaeuser, one of the largest timber companies in the world, and the owner of a parcel of Louisiana woodlands that the Fish and Wildlife Service has ruled “critical habitat” for the frogs, even though they don’t live there yet. Weyerhaeuser charges that the Endangered Species Act’s protections for critical habitat do not extend to places where a species does not and cannot currently live. The government, citing six peer-reviewed studies, says that the frog cannot recover and flourish without that parcel of forest.

At stake in the fight is the power of the Endangered Species Act. One of the most sweeping environmental laws on the books in the United States, it lets the government take broad, unilateral action to revive plants and animals from the brink of extinction. It’s nearly alone among federal environmental statutes. The government doesn’t have to pass a cost-benefit test or economic analysis to protect a struggling creature: It can decide that the species’ value alone demands action.

Monday’s case is about how far that action can go. The government sometimes relocates species to new places in order to save them. If the court rules against relocation, the government may lose an important tool to protect species from the kind of widespread, irreversible habitat loss that climate change will likely drive.

The justices will also rule on what the word habitat means. When the government lists a species as endangered, it must describe its critical habitat, a legal term of art. Weyerhaeuser argues that habitat should have a commonsense definition: It should describe only places where a species currently resides. Environmental advocates and the federal government say that it should have a more scientific one, describing any tract of land essential for the animal’s long-term survival.

