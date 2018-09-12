The cave lies about 200 miles east of Cape Town, on South Africa’s southern coast. Henshilwood started working there in 1991; a decade later, he and his colleagues found two pieces of ochre that had been engraved with crosshatched lines, and were at least 70,000 years old. At the time, they were the oldest abstract art ever found. Henshilwood took them as evidence that humans in Africa already had the capacity for symbolic thought long before they started painting on European cave walls.

Complex human cultures are older than scientists thought.

A few years later, his team found jewelry in Blombos—a set of 77,000-year-old beads that had been made from shells and decorated with ochre. Shortly after, they found an entire 100,000-year-old paint-making workshop: stones for grinding and hammering ochre stones, a bone rod for stirring the liquefied paste, and abalone shells for storing it.

But despite finding several engravings, “we never found any drawings, and it was kind of strange,” Henshilwood says. It wasn’t for a lack of tools. During its excavations, his team had found several crayons—ochre flakes that had been ground to a point and could leave red marks when pressed on stone. “We knew they had been used. We never knew what they had been used on,” he said.

That changed when Henshilwood’s colleague Luca Pollarolo started combing through stone artifacts that had been excavated in 2011, and noticed a red crosshatch pattern on one of them—six lines going in one direction, and three more that cross them diagonally. It looked like part of a drawing, although “it was pretty dull looking,” Henshilwood says. “I was convinced, but not totally convinced.”

Chemical tests reassured him. They showed the signatures of two distinct kinds of ochre—one from the red lines, and another from the rock itself. The evidence suggests that the rock was once part of a larger grindstone that was used to process ochre. At some point, someone cleaned the grindstone, drew red lines on it, and then flaked a piece off.

To test that idea, the team made ochre crayons of its own, and used them to mark rocks from the same part of Blombos. “We produced something that exactly matched the drawing we found,” Henshilwood says, right down to a microscopic scale.

But there’s some circularity in those experiments, says Lyn Wadley, an archeologist at the University of Witwatersrand. The team thinks the lines were made through intentional drawing, and it showed that intentional drawing could have produced such lines. What about other activities? Across other South African caves, ochre was clearly used in many different ways. “If after performing a variety of activities with grindstones, grindstone fragments, and pieces of ochre, the only marks to match the archaeological ones are from drawing with an ochre crayon, I would be convinced that their interpretation is the most likely one,” Wadley says.