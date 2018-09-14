Take storm surge, for instance.

Storm surge is always caused by a hurricane’s huge area of high winds, which pick up ocean water and push it in the direction of the storm. As the hurricane approaches the coast, this excess ocean travels with it, literally displacing the sea onto the land. Even a few feet of storm surge can make for an unsurvivable situation, as this remarkable visualization from the Weather Channel makes clear:

This @weatherchannel visualization of storm surge is an amazing and sobering use of technology to show what hurricanes like Florence can do pic.twitter.com/fuszIcOR3s — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) September 13, 2018

A few local geographical traits in the Carolinas make storm surge particularly dangerous. Hilary Stockdon knows them well: She wrote her doctoral dissertation on the dangers of storm surge in the exact section of the North Carolina coast where Florence made landfall. Now, Stockdon is a research oceanographer at the U.S. Geological Survey, where she leads national research into the hazards of the changing coastline.

Don’t pay attention to the hurricane category

“The shape of the shoreline really matters,” she told me earlier this week. “The Carolinas have those large embayments between the capes. It’s those capes and embayments that really start to contain and hold the water.”

In particular, she fretted about a large bay “between Cape Fear and Cape Lookout,” the two beachheads which essentially encircle Wilmington, North Carolina. Home to more than 119,000 people, Wilmington is the state’s eighth-largest city.

The storm ultimately made landfall just miles from Wilmington.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that storm surge captured by these two capes will rise to somewhere between seven and 11 feet. Some local values could be even higher, it warns.

This is not the only geographical element working against this part of the Carolinas. The height of storm surge depends partly on the width and depth of the continental shelf. A wider shelf gives a storm more space to start piling up water, while a shallow shelf directs more of that water toward the land. The continental shelf off southern North Carolina is both shallow and wide, Stockdon said. And if that wasn’t enough, the beaches and land on the Carolina coast are also low-lying, meaning that storm surge can travel even farther inland than it would elsewhere on the Atlantic coast.

And then there are the climatic effects. Dragging along at just 5 miles per hour, Florence is an exceptionally slow-moving storm. Since it slowed down about a day before it made landfall, it had time to capture more water and build up a larger storm surge. As I wrote earlier this week, hurricanes also seem to be slowing down worldwide, which some scientists hypothesize may be a result of climate change.