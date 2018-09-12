Hurricane Florence could be the worst storm to ever hit north of Florida.

This stalling also makes the hurricane hard to forecast. In its late-night briefing, the National Hurricane Center warned of “substantial uncertainty” in the storm’s track after Friday. It also shifted the storm’s projected point of landfall south. Some individual models (which aren’t endorsed by the National Weather Service) suggest that Florence could stall off the coast of North Carolina on Friday evening, remaining just offshore well into Saturday.

All these effects together—the uncertain track, the astronomical rainfall, the life-threatening storm surge, and winds that will likely exceed 110 miles per hour—make for an exceptionally dangerous storm.

“This will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast, and that’s saying a lot given the impacts we’ve seen from Hurricanes Diana, Hugo, Fran, Bonnie, Floyd, and Matthew,” warned a National Weather Service meteorologist in Wilmington, North Carolina, near where the storm is forecast to make landfall. “I can’t emphasize enough the potential for unbelievable damage from wind, storm surge, and inland flooding with this storm.”

All of this talk of a “stalled storm” may sound familiar. Last year, Hurricane Harvey stalled out as it approached Houston. It lingered over that city for more than two days, during which it both moved slowly and took a zig-zagging track that kept it over the metro area. Ultimately, Harvey killed 88 people and displaced more than 30,000.

Neither Harvey nor Florence will be the last slow-moving cyclone to strike the United States. Stalled hurricanes appear to be getting more common, and human-caused climate change may be to blame.

According to a paper published earlier this year in the scientific journal Nature, hurricanes are now moving more slowly across the Earth than they once did. Between 1949 and 2016, the speed of tropical cyclones worldwide over land decreased by 10 percent.

In the North Atlantic, where both Harvey and Florence originated, hurricanes have slowed some 20 percent in their track speed. (This study did not account for 2017’s slow storms, including Harvey.)

“Storms can get worse, without getting more intense” if they’re slow-moving, James Kossin, the author of that paper and an atmospheric research scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told me at the time.

“That’s just through very fundamental mathematics, because if you slow down how fast a storm is moving through a neighborhood, there’s probably more rain; storm surge would probably be greater; and while wind speeds won’t get any stronger, the amount of time that structures are hit by that wind would get longer,” he said.

The paper did not formally attribute this effect to human-caused climate change, but scientists have long hypothesized that tropical cyclones will move more slowly in a warmer world. That’s because a warmer world will have more stagnant, slow-moving air masses, which will stall out storms of all types around the world. And while tropical cyclones are very powerful systems, they are largely blown around the planet by the same global circulation that carries normal squalls. “Tropical cyclones are, for the most part, just carried passively along in the background wind,” Kossin told me.