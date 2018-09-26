When Paig-Tran first started studying mantas a decade ago, she tried to understand what they were doing by swimming with them and pointing cameras into their mouths. That didn’t work. “Mantas are highly maneuverable and incredibly intelligent,” she says. “They have the biggest brain-to-body ratio of any fish, and they don’t like you to bother them.” Undeterred, she went to three separate natural-history museums and examined the mantas that had been preserved in their collections. Specifically, she and her colleagues wanted to understand the specialized body parts that allow these fish to filter food.

Stare headlong into a manta’s mouth, and you’ll see five successive pairs of white, V-shaped rods—think of putting your thumbs and index fingers together to form a diamond. These are called gill arches. Now think of each arch as a double-sided comb, with teeth protruding both forward and backwards These are called gill rakers. Now imagine that each tooth is lined with small flaps, which overlap like rows of toppled dominos.

Based on this anatomy, Paig-Tran thought she understood how manta filtration works, and why it never clogs. As water enters the animal’s mouth, she hypothesized, it flows over the gill rakers before exiting the gills. Some of the water is diverted into the narrow gaps between the dominos, and plankton gets trapped in those gaps. But thanks to the angle of the rakers, the same incoming currents also dislodge the trapped plankton, sweeping them into the manta’s throat. Technically, this is called cross-flow filtration. More simply, it’s a sieve that unclogs itself.

But this explanation fell apart when Paig-Tran’s team, including Raj Divi, a masters’ student, created a 3-D-printed model of a gill raker. When they placed it in a water tunnel that had been loaded with tiny shrimp eggs, they realized that it could filter particles that were smaller than the gaps between the dominos—a feat that should have been impossible.

The team found out what actually happens by adding dye to their water tunnel, tracking the paths of the colored currents, and observing the movements of food particles within those currents. They noticed that when water hits the leading edge of each domino, it forms a swirling vortex, which you can see in the video below.

When food particles encounter these vortices, they accelerate. This boost of speed prevents them from sliding down the gaps between the dominos. Instead, they repeatedly bounce across the tops, skimming from one to the next like the bouncing balls on singalong lyrics. This phenomenon, which Paig-Tran calls “ricochet separation,” means that food gets concentrated in the thin layer of water that stays within the manta’s mouth, and gets swept into its throat. All the other water gets funneled through the rakers and out of its body.