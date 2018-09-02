Joel Berger: So the way that young musk oxen were captured is that hunters would come in and slaughter every adult [too dangerous for humans to handle] and capture the young babies, which was as traumatizing as if they were baby elephants or baby humans having their parents mowed down.

Adults were slaughtered in Greenland. Babies were captured, put on a ship, floated over to Norway. From Norway, they were put on a ship again over to the East Coast, New York and New Jersey. Put on a train—and bear in mind, this is all in the 1930s—so then, train to Seattle. Put on a boat in Seattle to a place called Seward, Alaska, and put on another train to Fairbanks. Then put on a boat on the Yukon River and floated down to the Bering Sea, then taken on another boat to this island. Then in the 1970s, put on planes again and distributed at three different sites across Alaska.

Zhang: It’s kind of remarkable that it worked!

Berger: Yeah, God. It’s pretty mind-boggling. Everybody knows the story about bison. By contrast, bison had a tragic history too, but there are about half a million bison now in America alone because of restoration. But I don’t think anybody realized how difficult it was for musk oxen. And now they’re back. So quite a history for a species that was native to Alaska, wiped out, and now they’re back.

Zhang: Obviously, we would never slaughter adults to capture babies now. But in conservation today, tranquilizing animals from a helicopter to put on a radio collar is a common practice—and this bothered you enough that you stopped doing it. Why?

Berger: Conservation can be a bloody business and it still is. That can be literal or figurative. To get certain kinds of data, it’s really important to understand where animals move and how well they survive. The best ways to do it is at times by putting radio collars on animals. During our studies working with USGS [U.S. Geological Survey] we’ve immobilized over 200 animals. But a small percentage, somewhere between 5 and 10 percent, we were unable to return the individual females to the herd. And musk oxen need herd structures much like elephants do.

These animals would wander around on their own. They would go into what we call snow holes. You can imagine a closet or a bathroom that’s maybe 10 feet long and six to eight feet tall. Those would be the equivalent to a snow hole. These solitary animals—now they’re solitary because they could not be reunited with their herd—they would go into the snow hole for up to two months. When we would go back and track those animals, we would pick up their poop and we could look at hormones in their poop and compared that to animals that were still in the herd. We found that the stress level, the cortisol levels, were like five times higher. So we know that these are sentient animals and they’re really stressed out when they can’t be with their herd mates. And this was occurring because of actions we were doing, and I was not proud of it.

We’re no longer longer darting and radio-collaring animals. I just find it not fair to the animals, even though we sacrifice some of the quality data that we get. Yeah there’s a cruelty factor to it, and I just want to be careful. I couldn’t look very well in the mirror, so we’re not doing that. We’re finding other ways to do this.