Every year, nearly 300,000 people come to Kenai Fjords National Park, which sprawls along the southern coast of Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula and includes the vast majority of the Harding Icefield. Exit Glacier is the sole glacier accessible by road in the park. The managers now close the area at the base of the glacier each summer to protect people from falling ice, snow, and rocks. But “[the closure] is mostly just to keep people from going up the sides of the glacier,” says Mark Walters, who works in the Exit Glacier visitor center. “There’s a way onto it higher up.”

Most summer days, Trevor Kreznar leads visitors up this path to give them the chance to walk across the glacier and climb down into the crevasses. Kreznar works for Exit Glacier Guides, a guiding business that has operated for 14 seasons, over which it has more than doubled its number of guides due to increased demand. “I would say maybe 10 percent of the [customers] have been on a glacier before,” Kreznar estimates. Nevertheless, Glacier Guides has never had an accident on the ice, he says. They brief clients on safety, and the guides know the glacier well; Exit Glacier moves downhill about a foot a day in the summer, changing the nature of the ice day by day.

Not everyone shares this track record of safety. Around the world, people are hurt on glaciers every year. Some are mountaineers making attempts on dangerous climbs across glaciers, like a Slovakian man who slid deep into a crevasse on the Kahiltna Glacier while trying to descend Alaska’s Denali in 2017. (The 1992 climbing season on Denali saw 11 deaths in a single three-week period, according to the Alaska Division of Public Health.) Others are casual tourists just trying to get close to the ice, like a 17-year-old who died earlier this year when he fell into a crevasse while hiking on Switzerland’s Gorner Glacier with his dad. “[Accidents] on the snow bridges and snow caves, that’s inexperience,” Kreznar says. “One side of it is people who are basically ignorant to it, and [the other side is] people knowingly taking risks.”

The 5-year-old boy who was hit by the rock from Worthington Glacier earlier this year was hiking with his family on a commonly used trail in a state recreation site. The glacier is just east of the small city of Valdez, which is wreathed by glaciers, some of which are remote while others are highway-accessible. Lee Hunt, the executive director of the Valdez Adventure Alliance, which operates the park containing Worthington Glacier, says about 100,000 unique visitors make their way to the site every year. The organization has added more warning signs and tries to remind people that glaciers can be dangerous, she says: “There are trails that go up to the toe of the glacier ... but you know, people can’t resist scrambling up the sides. There is something definitely alluring about glaciers.”