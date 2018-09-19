To do that, Wasser first needed to find out where the ivory is coming from—and he began with poop. By collecting elephant dung from across Africa, and extracting DNA from them, he and his colleagues created a genetic map of the continent’s pachyderms. By cross-referencing the DNA from an unknown tusk to this map, Wasser can pinpoint the tooth’s source to within 200 miles. In this way, he showed that almost all the ivory that’s been seized in the last decade has come from just two poaching hotspots—one that includes Gabon and the Congo, and another centered in Tanzania.

What is it about an elephant’s tusks that make them so valuable?

But even with that knowledge, “poachers are very hard to catch,” says Wasser. “They work in very large areas, they know those areas very well, and they sometimes pay off rangers. And if you do catch them, there are ten other poachers waiting to take their place.” So, rather than targeting poachers, he says, it’s far more efficient to go after their customers.

Poachers sell their ivory to a pyramid of middlemen, who gradually consolidate it up to large export cartels, who then ship it out of Africa by the ton. It’s likely that these same cartels are funding poachers in the first place. “It costs between $25 and $30 for a bullet to kill a single elephant, so where are these poachers getting enough bullets to kill 1,000 animals?” says Wasser. It’s the cartels, “who are giving them purchase orders and quotas to fill.”

To him, these cartels aren’t just the core of the elephant poaching problem, but also its greatest vulnerability. If law enforcement officials could disrupt them, they could stem both the influx of arms and the outflow of ivory. To do that, they first need to know how many cartels there are, and where they operate. And Wasser recently discovered both bits of information, through a stroke of luck.

Whenever he and his colleagues would investigate a shipment of ivory, they’d try to pair the tusks up and, to cut down on costs, analyze just one from each pair. Pairing tusks is not unlike pairing socks: You do it by eye, looking for similarities in size, shape, and color. But the team noticed that in many seizures, over half of the tusks were unpaired. Where were their counterparts?

The team eventually found 26 cases where a tusk from one seizure perfectly matched a tusk from another. The matching tusks were almost always shipped from the same port within 10 months of each other, but they went out in different consignments. This suggests that tusks frequently get separated as they make their way from poachers to export cartels, even if they eventually end up in the same place.

“Connecting the tusks gives you a tremendous amount of information,” Wasser says. One pair might link seizure A to seizure B, and another might link B to C. “Now, you can start to see the size of the cartels and the connectivity between them.”