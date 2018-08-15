But its victory is not assured. Washington voters knocked down a carbon tax the last time appeared on the ballot in November 2016, though that effort was not supported by the state’s environmental community. And a wide array of oil and gas companies—including Phillips 66, Chevron, BP, and Shell Oil—have collectively donated or pledged millions to oppose the measure, according to public documents.

Ballot Initiative 1631 attempts to take the colossal costs of climate change—its hotter days, higher seas, and angrier weather—and calculate them into the price of fossil fuels. It requires major polluters like fossil-fuel companies to pay $15 for every ton of carbon dioxide that they release into the atmosphere. The state estimates that this levy would generate roughly $2.2 billion in the first five years.

Initiative 1631 would then invest this windfall into a new fund to support projects that would accelerate the state’s transition away from fossil fuels, like public-transit development, energy-efficiency upgrades, and new wind and solar power plants.

The fund would support other kinds of projects as well. One quarter of its revenue must be spent to protect forests and streams in the state. One twentieth must directly flow to communities that stand to be hurt by either climate change or the transition away from fossil fuels—communities like the Quinault Indian Nation, whose territory runs along the Pacific coast, or Centralia, Washington, a majority-white, working-class town near the state’s only operating coal plant.

Initiative 1631 would take effect in 2020. For the next decade and a half, its starting fee of $15 would increase by $2 every year, plus inflation. In 2035, when the fee is projected to hit $55 per ton, state lawmakers could either freeze it in perpetuity or vote to continue its steady increase.

While the fee would be charged directly to some of the state’s largest polluters, Dana Bieber, a spokeswoman for the opposition campaign, argues that there’s “no doubt” that these companies would pass along its costs to consumers. “Regardless of what you say about a carbon fee or a carbon tax, it’s intended to be paid by consumers,” she told me.

Carbon taxes are usually designed to factor into prices to incentivize consumers to switch away from polluting fossil fuels. Under Initiative 1631, the price of gas would likely rise by 13 cents per gallon in 2020, and the price of home-heating oil would rise by 15 cents per gallon, according to the nonpartisan think tank Resources for the Future.

The initiative’s supporters say that—in a worst-case scenario—the policy will cost most Washingtonians about $10 per month. And they contend that companies will not succeed in transferring every cent of costs to consumers.