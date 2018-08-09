It does not help that olive wood is notoriously hard to date. Olive wood doesn’t have clearly delineated rings. Its branches don’t grow in perfect concentric circles. Instead, a new paper in Scientific Reports finds, parts of a branch can stop growing for years and even decades before a tree dies. The olive branch in Santorini, depending on what part of it is sampled, may not give an accurate date for the volcano’s eruption. “It’s a beautiful tree full of significance for us,” Elisabetta Boaretto, a radiocarbon-dating researcher at the Weizmann Institute of Science who led the study, says of the olive tree. “But it’s a difficult tree. It likes to keep its secrets.”

Sturt Manning, an archaeologist and tree-ring researcher at Cornell—who, for the record, also believes the radiocarbon dating suggests an eruption date of around 1600 BC—points out that accounting for this problem would only move the date a few decades. That still doesn’t get to 1500 BC, the date many old-school archaeologists continue to defend. But he predicts the uncertainty raised in this paper will have consequences. “[Critics] will cite this paper for the next 50 years as one of the reasons to always be a bit worried about what scientists say,” says Manning.

In fact, archaeologists did pounce the last time scientists raised concerns about olive tree rings. In 2014, Paolo Cherubini, a tree-ring researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research, published a paper in the journal Antiquity detailing how he got 10 tree-ring experts to count the number of rings in olive trees currently growing on Santorini. Their answers varied 24.5 percent to 56.3 percent from the median. The review process of the paper inspired enough controversy that the journal devoted a whole section to the debate around dating the eruption at Santorini, or Thera, as it used to be called.

In response, J. Alexander MacGillivray, an archeologist with the British School of Athens, wrote, “the single piece of evidence that might have persuaded some archaeologists to support the ‘high’ 1613+/−13 BC date for the Theran eruption is hors de combat.” He titled his piece “A Disastrous Date.” Yes, he confirmed to me by phone from a shack on the island of Crete, the title was a very deliberate play on words. “When the first olive branch data came out, I spent a weekend in the library trying to work that date into the history, and it simply wouldn’t come,” MacGillivray said. So, yeah, he was a little piqued when he wrote the comment in Antiquity.

To be fair, the C-14 dating of the Santorini eruption does not rely on that one olive branch alone. Research groups such as Manning’s have dated “short-lived material” like seeds, found in storage buried under the volcanic debris of Santorini. Still others have dated insect shells in the ash to around 1600 BC. Another group suggested that chemical signatures in Greenland ice cores can help date the Santorini eruption—a claim that has also been contested by other scientists.