The team used the Global Fishing Watch data to compare PIPA to the Line and Gilbert Islands, which were not included in the no-take zone. Both regions are part of Kiribati, both contain mostly the same fish as PIPA, and until August 2013, both were indistinguishable from PIPA in their levels of fishing. After that point, fishing pressure climbed in PIPA as awareness of a potential closure started to grow, and then fell to zero once that closure actually happened. No such changes befell the Line and Gilbert Islands.

“This effect hasn’t been studied or widely talked about, so it really adds a new dimension to how we need to think about marine reserves,” says Sarah Lester from Florida State University, who studies marine conservation and policy. These reserves are controversial, and some studies find that fish stocks don’t actually recover after protections are put in place. Perhaps the blue paradox is to blame. “Poor-performing marine reserves might be recovering from anticipatory fishing pressure, and will become high performers given more time,” says Lester.

This kind of preemptive effect has long been documented on land. When landowners in North Carolina realized that the red-cockaded woodpecker was about to gain protections under the Endangered Species Act, some of them responded by cutting down the pine trees that the bird nests in, so they wouldn’t be subject to any future restrictions.

But it wasn’t obvious that these examples of the so-called green paradox should have blue counterparts in the oceans. They happen because people have secure property rights over specific pieces of land, and are then forced by some policy to use it or lose it. No such secure rights exist in the seas; no particular boat owns any given stretch of water. The assumption was that “people are already in cutthroat competition, and everyone is already fishing as hard as they can,” says McDermott. “So where did this extra effort come from?” He and his team have a few ideas that they want to test, but the more pressing concern is this: Now that conservationists know about the blue paradox, is there any way to avoid it?

The obvious solution is to “reduce the time between announcement and enforcement,” says McDermott, but he recognizes that as recommendations go, that’s a somewhat glib one. These reserves don’t get established overnight, and they need support from many different entities if they’re going to work. That’s increasingly true since extremely large, PIPA-esque marine protected areas are in vogue, and these often require complex agreements between several governments and other parties.

“I wouldn’t make dramatic changes to how we plan or execute marine reserves until we know more,” says Lester. “Gun-control advocates would never suggest we should stop trying to pass gun-control measures because of the surge in gun purchases it triggers. It is important to be aware that the blue paradox could be happening. But this doesn’t suggest that we shouldn’t protect areas of the ocean from fishing, or that marine protected areas should be created in secret, or with much shorter public decision-making processes.”