These were hired goats.

The truck, according to KTVB.com, belongs to We Rent Goats, an Idaho based company that does exactly what its name suggests. Goats, it turns out, are like cute, furry lawnmowers. They love to eat common weeds (and the seeds that lead to more) that many homeowners don’t want on their lawns. “Thorns and plants that cows and sheep don’t like are a delicacy for goats,” the We Rent Goats website explains. Grasses remain mostly untouched. The result? A weed-free, verdant lawn.

We Rent Goats and other goat-renting companies—and there are others, many, many others—say this method of landscaping provides an environmentally friendly alternative to pesticides and bulldozers. But it’s unclear whether the Boise goats were grazing in the spot they were hired to eat, or if they strayed elsewhere. (We Rent Goats did not respond to a request for comment on the goats—who hired them, for how much, and whether they got the job done.)

When it comes to rental goats, the more the better. “You can’t just have one goat,” Kari Dodd, an employee at the Tehama County Farm Bureau in California, told Modern Farmer in 2013, for a story about the phenomenon. Goats are social animals and prefer to roam in groups. The We Rent Goats website says the company prefers to use at least 100 goats per job, who can collectively consume about a half-acre of vegetation per day.

We Rent Goats usually leaves the animals to feast with minimal supervision. “If your property is in a high traffic area or in the middle of town, we will have an employee on duty full time,” their website explains. “If the property is in a remote area, we’ll check the goats at least two times a day.” But the goats don’t come with a sign or other indication that explains to curious passersby, including Parris, why they’re there.

The idea of using livestock as landscapers has been around for decades. In 1918, Woodrow Wilson brought in a flock of sheep to trim the White House lawn.

Today, goats feed anywhere there’s a tangle of brush, including along busy roads. According to The Washington Post, at least seven states—California, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Washington—use the animals to trim medians and other strips of land near highways. “Right now one of the greatest unsung heroes on the American highway is the goat,” Doug Hecox, a spokesman with the Federal Highway Administration, told the Post last year. “Goats have a special talent. They are really, really focused.”

I wish I could say the same for everyone who watched those videos from Boise with awe this morning, including me.