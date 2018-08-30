Solar geoengineering can’t save the world’s crops.

If anything, May Berenbaum, an entomologist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, thinks that those figures are probably underestimates. “Three decades of studies have shown that elevated carbon dioxide and temperatures can lower the nutritional quality of certain plants, and decrease the ability of plants to produce toxins to protect themselves,” she says. Both factors might drive insects to devour crops even more readily than they otherwise would.

Still, she commends the team’s attempt to put some figures on the future impact of crop pests. So far, scientists have tried to estimate how crops might react to climate change by focusing entirely on the plants themselves. Very rarely have they turned their attention to the pests that eat those plants, and never have they done so at a global scale. “It’s remarkable that this aspect of climate change has received so little attention,” Berenbaum says.

In thinking about insects, Deutsch and his team focused on two big patterns. First, insects burn calories at a faster rate when their environment heats up, which forces them to eat more food. This is a straightforward trend that’s been documented in a number of earlier experiments, with a wide range of pest species. As the future gets hotter, the very hungry caterpillar is going to be even hungrier.

The second pattern is more complicated: Insect populations grow fastest at certain optimal temperatures—neither too hot nor too cold. Those that live in the tropics tend to live at those temperatures already. Their numbers will probably grow more slowly as the climate heats up, which will partly mitigate their expanding appetites. That’s good news for rice, which is mostly grown in tropical environments. Losses will still rise with temperatures, but to a lesser degree than for the other crops.

But in temperate parts of the world, insects mostly live in cooler-than-ideal conditions. “Some of them go through a dormant state in the winter, and more of them will make it through a winter that’s warmer,” explains Deutsch. “And when they emerge, they develop and reproduce faster because their metabolic rates are higher.” This is especially bad news for wheat, which is mostly grown in cool climates. Wheat growers will face more insects, which will also want to eat more to support their metabolisms. “It’s a double whammy,” Deutsch says.

By simulating these changes across the globe, the team calculated that the most productive agricultural regions will also be the most severely affected, with France, China, and the United States suffering the brunt of the incipient wave of pests. But the consequences of a global decline in grain will likely have the biggest effects on the poorest nations and households—those that are already living on a nutritional knife-edge.

Many factors, for which there is little data, could complicate and change the team’s estimates. For example, “the team don’t seem to have considered the influence of warming on the predators of these pests,” says Navin Ramankutty, who studies food security at the University of British Columbia. Along with hunters like spiders, every insect is targeted by at least one species of body-snatching parasitic wasp, which helps to keep their numbers in check. “If they also respond positively to warming, that might somewhat mute the impact of the crop pests themselves,” Ramankutty says.

Many pest insects also rely on bacterial symbionts that help them to digest their meals or provide them with essential nutrients. There’s a smattering of evidence that some of these microbes are very sensitive to high temperatures, which might again limit their hosts’ ability to thrive in the heat. And of course, extreme weather, from heat waves to droughts, might kill insect pests directly.

Finally, insects can obviously move. Besides changing their behavior to avoid the hottest part of the day, over time, entire populations could also move to new locations, tracking temperate climates northward as many animals are already known to do. These changes could have unknown consequences for the overlaps between pests and crops.

These intricacies might change the degree of the losses that Deutsch predicts, but it’s hard to imagine that they might wipe away those losses entirely. This, he says, is the time to start preparing, whether through agricultural practices like crop rotations, or by applying pesticides, or by planting genetically modified crops. “But preventing climate change is the thing I would first turn to,” he adds.