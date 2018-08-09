“All that fertilizer takes a lot of energy to produce, and the excess ends up in places where it distorts the nutrient balance, creating algae blooms and dead zones in waterways,” says Jeremy Yoder, an evolutionary biologist at California State University at Northridge who was not involved in the study. “So self-fertilizing [corn] could substantially cut the cost and environmental impact of a staple crop.” It could also make it easier to grow the crop in developing countries where fertilizer is unaffordable or in areas where soils are poorer.

Crucially, the Davis team involved the Sierra Mixe community throughout their research. They also established legal agreements with the Mexican government to ensure that any benefits from their research—and its subsequent commercialization—would be shared with the community, under the auspices of the Nagoya Protocol, an international framework intended to thwart bio-piracy. Alejandra Barrios, the director of biosafety and biodiversity at Mexico’s environmental agency, repeatedly praised the approach on Twitter, calling it “great work” and a “win-win solution.”

The certificate that ratifies the agreement is the first of its kind to be “issued by the Mexican government, and the first issued to any entity in the U.S. by any country,” says Howard-Yana Shapiro, an agricultural scientist from Mars Incorporated who initiated the project. “That is as important as the discovery. We’re showing the way of the future.”

Corn, or maize, originated in southern Mexico, when it was domesticated from a wild cereal called teosinte. The region is still home to the greatest diversity of the crop, with thousands of unique varieties or “landraces.” In 1980, Shapiro (who was then an independent researcher) was busily collecting these landraces on behalf of the Mexican government when he heard about the giant, mucus-covered corn.

From the start, he suspected that the plant might fix its own nitrogen, and that the shining mucus was somehow involved. But with the technology of the time, he had no way of testing his hunch. And without that evidence, other scientists were rightfully skeptical, including the team at Davis. “I would talk about this maize, and Alan would say: It’s not possible,” Shapiro recalls. “I said it is possible but I just don’t know how to prove it. And I took him to Sierra Mixe for a visit in 2008. He was gobsmacked. He said: I take it all back. There’s something going on here.”

To find out what was really happening, the team used modern DNA sequencing techniques to show that the mucus contains microbes that belong to nitrogen-fixing families, and that carry nitrogen-fixing genes. They also chemically analyzed the mucus to show that it provides its resident microbes with exactly the conditions they need to thrive—an all-you-can-eat buffet of sugar, and protection from oxygen.