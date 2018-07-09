Without this processing mechanism, human beings would have a difficult time navigating the world. And usually, we’re right about what we see, Sinha says. But sometimes, like when we look at the moon—or clouds, or constellations, or a piece of toast—this strategy makes us essentially hallucinate. “It’s just an instance of us experiencing an illusion that arises from machinery that serves us well most of the time,” Sinha says.

On top of that, the human brain often automatically applies previous experiences when interpreting a new one, an effect called priming. “If you were to show me an image of a rabbit and then you were to show me soon afterwards the moon, it’s quite likely that because you have primed me with the image of the rabbit, my sensory interpretation of this somewhat ambiguous information from the moon might be biased toward seeing a rabbit,” Sinha says. “But if you had primed me with a face, I might end up seeing a face. It’s possible that the cultural artifacts that one is immersed in might be having this kind of a priming role.” If, as children, we hear tales of a face or a rabbit or a toad on the moon, we’re likely to internalize these stories and see them when we look up in the night sky.

Before we get into a lively discussion about what everyone should see—before this becomes the lunar version of yanny versus laurel—let’s explore some options.

Even though we all see the same face of the moon, the view changes in different parts of the world. The moon orbits near the Earth’s equator, so if you’re used to seeing it from the northern hemisphere, it will look upside-down to you in the southern hemisphere, and vice versa.

In the western hemisphere, and particularly in the United States, the most common interpretation is a simple human face: eyes, nose, mouth. In some European folklore, it’s an entire person. One German tale describes an old man who set out to collect firewood on a Sunday. He was greeted in the woods by a stern-looking stranger who was surprised the man would work on Sunday, a day meant for rest. The stranger decided to make an example of the man and sent him to the moon, where his silhouette would serve as a reminder to recognize the sanctity of the day.

In a Samoan tale, the figure is a woman named Sina. There was a famine, and Sina sat with her child, hungry, beating cloth into shape with an anvil. When she saw the moon rise above the fruit trees, she decided to ask the celestial body to give them some fruit. The moon, the story goes, became angry, and swept the woman, her tools, and her child to its surface.

In many cultures, particularly across Asia, the lunar surface shows the shape of a rabbit. According to Chinese lore, Chang’e, the goddess of the moon, drank an elixir meant for her and her husband. The potion transported her, along with her pet rabbit Yutu, to the moon for eternity, leaving her companion behind. The legend lives on as the namesake of China’s lunar-exploration program. In 2013, the country launched a lander called Chang’e 3 to the moon with a rover named Yutu on board.