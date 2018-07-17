The seven-page proposed rule—one of Scott Pruitt’s most ambitious initiatives from his last months at the EPA—uses the language of “scientific transparency” to prohibit the agency from consulting a wide swath of peer-reviewed scientific research. If adopted, the policy would essentially bar the EPA from consulting most large-scale medical studies when creating rules about air pollution, toxic chemicals, and water contaminants. The proposal could also force the agency to revoke decades of clean-air protections.

The proposal may not, on its face, seem particularly far-reaching. It requires that scientific studies that support “pivotal regulatory science” publish their underlying data, models, and assumptions. Some scientific studies—in ecology, for instance—already meet this requirement.

But scientific and medical institutions have rejected the proposal en masse, because it would paralyze most medical researchers. These scientists cannot publish a study’s supporting material for public consumption without invading their patients’ privacy, as its data may encompass the identifying details and full medical history of hundreds of people. Often, subjects will only agree to participate in a medical study after being promised their data will be kept private.

The EPA rule creates a catch-22 for these researchers. If they disclose the identity of their research subjects, then they could face criminal penalties under federal medical privacy laws. But if they respect the privacy of their subjects, then their final study cannot be used by the EPA.

If this seems strange, it is: The proposal would forbid the EPA, whose mission is to “protect human health,” from consulting scientific research into humans.

On Tuesday, the EPA will hold the first public hearing about the proposal. It will serve as a test of sorts for whether EPA policy can command public attention after the departure of its infamous leader. The proposal has failed to capture the mainstream attention (or the press coverage) that met even minor Pruitt scandals, such as his pursuit of Ritz-Carlton lotion or his illegal purchase of a $43,000 soundproof phone booth.

For this reason, dozens of scientific and medical leaders argue that proposed rule doesn’t seem to be about scientific transparency at all.

“If the EPA wanted to engage in a good-faith discussion in how to improve transparency, that’s certainly something they could be done. But this doesn’t seem to be that,” Jeremy Berg, the editor in chief of Science and a computational biologist at the University of Pittsburgh, told me.

Berg issued a statement decrying the proposal, which was co-authored by the editors of five other major scientific journals: Nature, Cell, PLOSOne, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Recall that the EPA had once claimed that Nature, Science, and PNAS inspired its policy in the first place. Berg said, in so many words, that this was bullshit.