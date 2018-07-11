Pagano’s team ended up buying a two-ton, 10-foot treadmill designed for racehorses. Then they brought it to the machine shop at Washington State University, which custom-built a bear-proof chamber of polycarbonate and steel. The enclosed chamber over the treadmill also allows researchers to sample the amount of air inside. As the bear walks, it starts using up some of the oxygen, giving scientists a sense of how much effort it is exerting.

Down in San Diego, the keepers decided that Tatqiq, a then-16-year-old female, would be the lucky bear. At first, Tatqiq’s keepers let her into the chamber with the treadmill off. She would lay or stand in there for a few minutes at a time and collect her food reward. Several weeks later, they turned the treadmill on at the slowest setting. “Of course the floor moves and that changes everything,” says Owen. Tatqiq headed for the exit.

But eventually, she was lured back with the promise of more food. Her trainers gradually turned the treadmill to higher speeds, still feeding her a scrap of meat or fish every 20 seconds. The whole training process took five months. In Oregon, where keepers trained another 31-year-old female polar bear, it took eight months. “It takes a lot of patience,” says Owen.

What got Pagano interested in the giant-bear-proof-treadmill project is that polar bears are the largest mammals to walk on the soles of their feet. This is stable, but relatively inefficient at high speeds compared to, say, large cats that run on their toes, or horses that run on only the tips of their toes. From the treadmill experiments, the team found that the energetic cost of walking doubled when polar bears reached the-not-exactly-blazing speed of 3.3 miles per hour. Go even faster, previous research suggests, and the bears are even less efficient.

Pagano had previously gone out onto the Arctic sea ice to study exactly how much polar bears are walking and running. Not very much at all, it turns out, at least not when they’re hunting. Polar bears usually hunt by perching near holes in Arctic sea ice, waiting for an unlucky seal to come up for air. A polar bear might catch one seal a week. As sea ice melts, polar bears are being pushed onto land, where they are forced to run after prey like flightless geese. And as the treadmill studies suggest, this running is energetically costly for polar bears.

The melting ice has also forced polar bears into the water more often. So Pagano, naturally, is also interested in the energetic cost of swimming. He’s convinced his collaborators at the Oregon Zoo to install a motor for an endless pool. And the next thing they’ll do is train a polar bear to swim in it.