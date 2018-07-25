On Earth, scientists use the same technique to detect subglacial lakes and other bodies of water beneath thick, Antarctic ice sheets.

Starting in May 2012, MARSIS spent about more than three years pinging a region at Mars’s south pole with radio waves, producing a grainy image of the landscape beneath.

It helps to look at the data yourself. In addition to an illustration that shows how Mars Express studies Mars, the image below features what’s called a radargram, a picture of different materials, molded out of radio waves. The thick, gray line at the top is the planet’s surface. The squiggles below that are a mix of ice and dust. The thread-like boundary below that indicates rock. And those slivers of bright blue, right along that lowest boundary? That’s water. A little oasis below the vast desert.

ESA / INAF / Davide Coero Borga

“The reflections from the bottom are stronger than surface reflection. This is something that to us is the tell-tale sign of the presence of water,” explained Roberto Orosei, a scientist at Italy’s National Institute of Astrophysics who led the research, in a video published Wednesday. “This condition on Earth happens only when you observe subglacial water, like in Antarctica.”

But Mars is far colder than Antarctica, so how is it possible that this lake, trapped beneath a layer of thick ice, flows with liquid water?

Orosei and his colleagues suggest that the lake is brimming with salts. When salts dissolve in water, they lower the temperature at which water freezes, allowing it to stay liquid (or, if you’re tossing salt on the sidewalk before an icy snowfall, kind of mushy). Scientists have previously detected deposits of salts across Mars’s southern hemisphere. Perhaps some of it dissolved into underground reservoirs, producing briny lakes.

Orosei said the MARSIS data supports this idea. “The radar data tell us that this water must contain a large amount of salts,” he said. “This is because the ice above it is very transparent, and this would not be possible if the ice was too warm, too close to the melting point.”

The thought of a subglacial lake swirling on Mars is thrilling, but scientists will need more evidence beyond radar data to make a definitive claim. “It shows the power of the radar techniques, and gives tantalizing clues about where we might find liquid water today,” said Jeffrey Plaut, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory who works on MARSIS but was not involved in this research. “If the result is confirmed, it would be the largest known occurrence of present-day liquid water on Mars.”

Plaut said he and his colleagues are “pursuing additional lines of evidence to test the interpretation” by Orosei and his team.

To confirm the finding, humanity would need to make yet another trip to Mars. “Getting there and acquiring the final evidence that this is indeed a lake will not be an easy task,” Orosei said. “It will require flying a robot there which is capable of drilling through 1.5 kilometers [or about 1 mile] of ice, and this will certainly require some technological developments that at the moment are not available.”