Sheppard couldn’t say these whether these points of light were actually moons, at least not right away. To determine whether something is indeed a moon, astronomers must track the object for about a year to determine that, yes, its motions are governed by the gravitational tug of a planet. Sheppard says he couldn’t get excited about his in earnest until he observed the objects again a year later, this past spring, and his suspicions were confirmed.

Because of their small size, the moons’ composition is difficult to discern. To powerful telescopes on Earth, they look like white specks. Here’s one, bookended by orange dashes (the points of light around it are stars in the distance that remain unmoved between observations). You can see how, over months, the moon’s position changes with respect to the objects around it:

CARNEGIE INSTITUTION FOR SCIENCE

The new discovery brings the total number of known moons around Jupiter to 79. That figure includes both confirmed and waiting-to-be-confirmed moons, according to Gareth Williams, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center, who checked Sheppard’s coordinates and observations for the moons.

Because the moons are so small, it’s not possible to say for sure what they are made of, but Sheppard says he suspects its a mix of rock and ice, a common composition in this region of the solar system.

Sheppard says Jupiter likely captured these moons into its orbit after its own turbulent birth; in that chapter of our solar system, the space around Jupiter was swimming with objects leftover from the planet’s creation. “In the giant planet region—Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—now that region is devoid of small objects, and that’s because the giant planets have swept up everything that was originally in that area,” Sheppard says. “These outer moons are the last remnants of the objects that went into forming the planets.”

Now that these new, diminutive moons have made their debut, the International Astronomical Union will consider potential names, which historically come from figures associated with the Roman god Jupiter. Sheppard has proposed a name for one of the newly discovered moons: Valetudo, for the goddess of health and hygiene and a descendant of Jupiter. (Sheppard picked Valetudo as a tribute to his girlfriend, whom he teases for taking multiple showers a day.)

Sheppard says Valetudo is an “oddball.” The smallest of the bunch, it orbits Jupiter in the opposite direction of the other newly discovered moons. This configuration means the tiny Jovian moons could collide, Sheppard says. “I think Valetudo was probably a much bigger moon at one point, and it’s going around the wrong way and so it probably collided with these other moons going the other way,” he says.