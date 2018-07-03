A lot of research in those fields hinges on understanding what humans and other animals are doing by parsing actions that have been recorded on film. James Bonaiuto from the French National Center for Scientific Research, for instance, studies how the limb movements of tool-wielding people relate to the patterns of neural activity in their brains. “Many studies involve an army of graduate students painstakingly coding videos of behavior frame by frame,” he says. By automating that laborious work, DeepLabCut makes such studies much faster and more accurate.

“I’ve used commercial and academic video-tracking software, and even written my own. DeepLabCut surpasses all of them by a large margin,” adds Andres Bendesky at Columbia University, who is using the algorithm to study the fighting behavior of betta fish. “There’s been a need for software like it for a long time, and I expect it to be the standard in the field for a while.”

Ilana Nisky from Ben Gurion University of the Negev is using DeepLabCut to analyze how surgeons wield their needles, to better program robots that can assist in surgeries. “It works impressively well,” she says. “It can help us track the tip and the tail of the needle very well, even though the side that is facing the camera changes throughout the trial.”

DeepLabCut was born of necessity. Alexander was trying to understand the neuroscience of smell by watching mice as they track trails of scent. To do that, he needed a simple way of marking the very tip of their snouts on a video. “But the classic methods neuroscientists use all failed,” he says. Researchers often dab paint or glue reflective dots on body parts of interest, but you couldn’t do either on a body part as small and sensitive as a mouse’s nose. “After years of frustration trying commercial software, and other people’s solutions, nothing worked,” Alexander says. “We took a step back from doing experiments for a year to try and solve this problem.”

At its core, DeepLabCut is a modified version of DeeperCut, a neural network created by other researchers to detect and label human poses in videos. Such networks are very good at what they do, but you must first train them by showing them thousands of hand-labeled frames. And if you want them to label a different species, moving in a different way, you need to repeat this training step all over again.

The Mathises got around this cumbersome requirement by first pretraining their network on ImageNet, a massive online database of images. This step effectively teaches the network how to look at the world, and gives it a basic visual system. It can tell how to distinguish a strawberry from an airplane, or a cat from a dog.

After that, it’s much easier to teach the network to recognize something far more specific, like a rat’s paw, a betta fish’s fins, or a katydid’s legs. Instead of thousands of hand-labeled frames, you can get away with a few hundred, or even a few dozen. “We’re asking it, ‘You can see the world. Now, we want you to find these body parts, and we’ll give you a few frames [to start].’ And it can do it,” Mackenzie says.