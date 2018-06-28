Baleen is sort of like teeth: It grows down from the upper jaws of certain whale species, and its fringes filter the whales’ tiny food from the ocean water. But in other ways, baleen is more like hair or fingernails: It grows continuously throughout a whale’s life, and is made of keratin. As new baleen emerges, the oldest baleen wears away. In this way, the molecules in a whale’s baleen become a record of what was happening in its body.

Lysiak drilled a dotted line of samples down the length of the baleen plate from the 12-year-old whale’s necropsy. These samples represented the last eight years of the animal’s life. Researchers already knew a lot about what had happened during those years. There are few enough North Atlantic right whales alive—about 450—that scientists track all of them individually. Lysiak’s whale was called 2301. She was born in 1993 and gave birth in 2002. Researchers saw her throughout 2003 swimming with her calf. In September 2004, she was spotted near Nova Scotia dragging a mass of fishing rope. Along with boat strikes, this kind of entanglement is one of the main killers of right whales. Researchers intercepted 2301 later that month and tried to cut the rope off, but failed as the whale rolled and ducked away. Six months later, she was dead.

Lysiak began using the baleen samples to add detail to 2301’s biography. First, she looked at non-decaying forms of carbon and nitrogen. Whales, humans, and all other animals get these molecules from food, so ecologists can use this literal you-are-what-you-eat rule to analyze the molecules in an animal’s body for the signature of what—and where—it’s been eating. Lysiak saw that the whale’s carbon and nitrogen values oscillated over the course of each year, reflecting her annual migration and the plankton she ate in different parts of the ocean. This pattern matched what researchers had seen in other whales. It also let Lysiak map 2301’s whole baleen plate onto a year-by-year timeline.

Later, Lysiak added to the chronology by studying a suite of hormones, including the female reproductive hormones progesterone and estradiol, as well as the stress hormones cortisol and corticosterone. The birth of the whale’s calf in 2002 corresponded to a long peak in progesterone, Lysiak and her co-authors saw. They thought they’d also find written in the whale’s stress hormones the story of her run-in with rope. “Obviously we expected that the fishing-gear entanglement would be a major source of stress,” Lysiak says. But although 2301’s cortisol—the main stress hormone in most mammals—was elevated at the end of her life, it was much higher while she was pregnant. Lysiak and her co-authors aren’t sure how to explain this finding. It’s possible that extreme, long-term stress overloads the animal’s system and dampens the hormone response, Lysiak says. Or corticosterone—which did peak during the entanglement of 2301—might be a better marker for stress in whale baleen.

Whale researchers had looked at long-term patterns in all these hormones before, but Lysiak and her co-authors added one new piece to the whale’s biography: thyroid hormones, which control an animal’s metabolism. The scientists guessed that with fishing rope gumming up her baleen and slowing down her swimming, the whale would have had a hard time eating enough. And at the end of the whale’s life, Lysiak and her co-authors did indeed see a clear signal: a thyroid-hormone spike starting in the summer of 2004, representing a time when the whale may have gone hungry. This suggested the whale had gotten tangled up about three months before researchers first spotted her dragging the rope.