In the nearly 50 years since he walked on the moon, Aldrin has built an empire. And it’s this empire that the former astronaut says has been mishandled.

Aldrin filed a lawsuit earlier this month in Florida state court against his two youngest children, Andy and Jan Aldrin, and his longtime manager, Christina Korp. Andy and Jan are board members of Buzz Aldrin’s ShareSpace Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes STEM education for children. Korp is Buzz Aldrin’s “mission-control director” and the vice president of marketing and business development at Buzz Aldrin Enterprises, a private company.

The lawsuit, which can be viewed in full here, is a tangle of allegations of fraud, conspiracy, exploitation of the elderly, and other finance-related charges. In it, Buzz alleges that Andy and Korp have taken control of his “personal credit cards, bank accounts, trust money, space memorabilia, space artifacts, social-media accounts, and all elements of the Buzz Aldrin brand.” The suit claims that Andy transferred $475,000 from his father’s bank account into his own bank account over the last two years, and that the two children have spent up to $60,000 using credit cards that are authorized under Buzz’s personal account, all without Buzz’s knowledge or consent.

The former astronaut further claims that Andy, Jan, and Korp have “forbidden” him from marrying and “specifically and deliberately have undermined, bullied, and defamed all of [his] personal romantic relationships.” He alleges that Andy and Korp have slandered him by telling others that he has dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The Aldrin children have denied the allegations. “The time has come to recognize where the elder exploitation is truly occurring and address the flawed foundation of the lawsuit,” they said in a statement Tuesday. “Let it be clear that every one of these allegations are products of the increased confusion and memory loss that Dad has demonstrated in recent years.”

Korp also denies the claims, and believes that the lawsuit is the result of Buzz being manipulated by a new set of managers. “Almost a year ago, some people began to exert undue influence on Buzz,” Korp said in a statement. “These individuals began to actively try to drive a wedge between Buzz and his children, and me, for what I fear is their own benefit.”

Korp said these managers are behind a newly formed company called Buzz Aldrin Ventures, which was established in April, according to public records. According to California’s database of business registrations, Robert Tourtelot, Buzz’s longtime friend and lawyer, is the registered agent on file for the new company, which is based in Santa Monica, California. Tourtelot and Lisa LaBonte, a business adviser, hired Robert Bauer, a Florida-based attorney, to represent Buzz in the lawsuit, Bauer told me. LeBlanc, LaBonte, and Tourtelot did not respond to requests for comment.