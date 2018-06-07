Sarah Zhang: What are the challenges you see to using CRISPR to treat human diseases?

Feng Zhang: The types of delivery systems we have are still really limited. For many of those diseases, we just don’t have the right delivery systems. Right now, we can get access to the blood cells, the eye, maybe the ear. But if we want to do something that’s body-wide, we don’t really have good ways to do that yet.

Viruses are nature’s way of delivering things into cells. That’s one approach, so we work on that, and explore other diverse viruses that people have not harnessed for delivery. We also look at things like exosomes, which are vesicles that cells release to be able to transmit information between cells.

Sarah Zhang: Also nature’s way.

Feng Zhang: Also nature’s way. And we also have collaborations to look at lipid nanoparticles, liposomes. I think we’ll have to take a broad approach to comprehensively figure it out. It’s very likely that different tissues will require different approaches.

Sarah Zhang: Which organs are the hardest to get CRISPR into?

Feng Zhang: I would really like to be able to get something into the brain. But beggars can’t be choosers. You kind of explore the basic biology to figure out where does nature want us to go.

Sarah Zhang: Speaking of the brain, your lab has gotten a lot of attention for CRISPR, but the other half of your research is on the brain, specifically psychiatric disorders.

Feng Zhang: I’ve been interested in the brain since I was in college. It’s what makes us who we are, and unfortunately, we know the least about that. I also had a really good friend in college who was affected by a psychiatric disease. From that experience, I realized psychiatric diseases are very much real illnesses. They are things we don’t really understand, and it’s not just that the person is having a really bad day. If I can understand it more, maybe I can develop ways to help.

Sarah Zhang: Psychiatric disorders are maybe the area where the gap between our understanding of the biological mechanism and the effect is the largest out of anything in biology.

Feng Zhang: Yeah, exactly. Part of it is the complexity of the brain. So many different cells. So many different cell types. And part of it is the brain is hard to study. It’s encased in our skull, and it’s a big dense piece of tissue. It’s hard to peer into this tissue to understand how things are working. Also, molecules and signals are so microscopic, they just make studying the brain challenging. So that underscores for me that we need new technologies and tools that help dissect different cells and different molecules, how do they all work together as a system in the brain.

Sarah Zhang: How are you using CRISPR to study the brain?

Feng Zhang: Through DNA sequencing, scientists have identified many genetic variations, and some of those variations are linked to increased risks for brain diseases. So we build mouse models using CRISPR to try to understand how do they work. What is the mechanism through which they affect the function of the brain?