The experience of taste is both essential and ephemeral. It’s the reliable bite of your morning coffee, and it’s the charred sweetness of your first campfire marshmallow, so deeply associated with a particular setting that you forget about it until another marshmallow and another campfire shocks it back into your mind. There’s so much tied up in taste that it’s easy to overlook the fact that our ancestors likely evolved it as a way to make sure we recognized sweet foods with lots of calories and avoided bitter, poisonous things after trying a tiny bite. We are born with a love of sweetness and a dislike of bitterness (though humans are able, through experience, to rework these if we so wish). How exactly the brain receives the message of sweetness or bitterness, declares it good or bad, and then has us eat more or spit something out is a profound question, linking together the basic biology of taste buds on the tongue and the shadowy tracery of neurons leading from the taste cells back into the brain. For years now, Charles Zuker and his lab at Columbia University’s Zuckerman Institute have been following that tracery, publishing new papers as the trail leads them through each successive brain structure involved in perception.

In their latest study, published in Nature on Wednesday, they report that from the brain’s taste cortex, the neurons carrying the message of bitterness or sweetness take different routes to the amygdala, a region known for consolidating and modulating emotion. In a series of experiments in mice, they show that they can use this information to remove the positive connotation from sweetness and the negative from bitterness. In a previous study, to test their understanding of how a message is labeled as sweet or bitter, the researchers rewired mice so that the animals’ sweet neurons fired when they tasted bitterness. As a result, these mice would happily slurp down water laced with bitter substances. The group was even able to get other mice to respond as if they had drunk a bitter fluid—wiping their muzzles vigorously as if it get rid of the taste—solely by triggering their bitter neurons, without having them drink anything. All this demonstrated that bitter and sweet have very distinct, fairly easily manipulated signals in the brain. But the experiments didn't tell the researchers anything about why sweetness should be favored and bitterness spurned—how they are assigned these positive and negative values in the brain, once what they are has been established. “Taste has two incredibly salient features,” says Zuker. “One is the identity, and the other is the valence, or hedonic, value.” Related Stories Why So Many Rich Kids Come to Enjoy the Taste of Healthier Foods

Does Food Taste the Same in Space?

Whales and Dolphins Can Only Taste Salt The researchers continued to follow the trail of cells carrying taste information through the brain. As they reached the amygdala, they found that the bitter messages came in from a different set of neurons than the sweet. They engineered mice in which the neurons bearing those messages could be triggered by laser light, and then set the mice up so that a laser would turn on when they licked an empty water-bottle spout. If they got a positive feeling from the laser, they would lick more; if they got a negative feeling, less. Indeed, mice whose sweet neurons were triggered by the laser licked with abandon. Mice whose bitter neurons were activated did not.